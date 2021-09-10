Mick McCarthy confirms double Cardiff City player setback

Mick McCarthy has confirmed that Cardiff City duo Isaac Vassell and Lee Tomlin have suffered setbacks in their bids to return to full fitness.

The duo have had terrible luck with injuries over the years, with the former Birmingham striker Vassell having barely featured for the Bluebirds since arriving in 2019. Meanwhile, a groin issue has meant that Tomlin hasn’t featured for almost a year.

And, speaking to Wales Online, the Cardiff chief revealed that a thigh complaint and a Covid-19 issue has prevented Vassell’s return, whilst Tomlin still has problems with his groin.

“Isaac Vassell is self-isolating. He did his thigh two weeks ago but now he is self-isolating because he is a close contact of someone who had Covid.

“And Lee Tomlin went to see a specialist at the beginning of the week, on Monday, he has an issue with the groin he had an operation on.”

That will be a blow for the experienced boss who is preparing the Cardiff squad for the trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday as the Welsh side look to pick up three points that could take them into the play-off places.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to feel sorry for Vassell and Tomlin here because it’s hugely frustrating for all players when they are out injured and these two have been out for some time.

It’s also a blow for McCarthy and Cardiff, as whilst he has prepared for the start of the season without them, they both can be useful options if they returned to fitness.

Now though, it’s about focusing on the recovery for the attackers and Cardiff will not rush them back after a tough time for both.

