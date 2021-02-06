Mick McCarthy assesses to possibility of Cardiff City player addition

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has played down the possibility of the club signing a free-agent striker following the close of the transfer window.

The Bluebirds arguably find themselves a striker light after loaning Robert Glatzel to Mainz on the final day of the winter transfer window, without bringing in a replacement.

However, it seems McCarthy does not expect to the club to now bring in a free-agent in order to fill that void, although he would not be against the idea of doing so were the opportunity to emerge.

Responding to a question about the possibility of doing just that, the Cardiff manager was quoted by Wales Online as saying: “It is pretty unlikely. But if there was someone who was available who ticked all the boxes… well I say that, but if they did tick all the boxes they wouldn’t be available, would they?

“But if there was someone, because we are still a bit light, then we would consider it, yes.”

Even so, it does appear as though McCarthy is keen to give opportunities to those below Kieffer Moore in the attacking pecking order in the Welsh capital, as he added: “We have the players we’ve got, including Max Watters, Mark Harris, Rubin [Colwill], Isaak [Davies], whoever, the lads below have got to have the games.”

As things stand, Cardiff are currently 16th in the Championship table, five points clear of the relegation zone going into their clash with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider for Cardiff.

Given Glatzel had struggled to really make the required impact during his time in Wales, you do feel as though it was understandable for the club to let him leave on deadline day.

With Kieffer Moore in impressive form so far this season, that is probably a chance they can afford to take, provided he continues to lead the line with the same effect in the next few months.

However, if Moore finds himself facing a spell on the sidelines for one reason or another, you wonder whether they could be forced to take a more detailed look into the free agent market, given the lack of experienced and established alternative options at centre forward available to the Bluebirds right now.