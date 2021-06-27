Mick McCarthy advantage highlighted as Cardiff, Wolves deal nears completion

Cardiff City have won the race for Wolves midfielder Ryan Giles and agreed to sign him on a season-long loan deal, according to Football Insider.

The Bluebirds have made a busy start to the summer, signing Luton Town striker James Collins, Crewe midfielder Ryan Wintle, and Arsenal centre-back Mark McGuinness already.

It seems they’re about to add a fourth signing as, according to Football Insider, they’ve made a breakthrough in talks with Wolves over Giles.

The report claims that multiple Championship clubs were interested in a move for the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Coventry City and Rotherham United.

However, it is understood that Cardiff are now set to sign him on loan until the end of the 2021/22 campaign – a move that could be announced in the next few days.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy is said to be a huge admirer of Giles, while is is thought his links to Wolves and the Bluebirds’ good record developing young players helped them win the race for the Englishman.

The Welsh club were reliant on loan signings last season, with Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo contributing 12 goals and 19 assists between them.

What was the score the last time Cardiff City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score against Rotherham? 0-0 1-0 1-1 2-1

The Verdict

Cardiff have done some shrewd business in the early part of the summer and that looks set to continue with the signing of Giles.

The 21-year-old is an exciting young player and he proved last season with both Coventry and Rotherham that he’s got the quality now to be playing at Championship level.

The Bluebirds did well to win the race given the interest from other clubs in the second tier and they know firsthand how important loan signings can be.

Giles is likely to play a slightly less advanced role than Wilson and Ojo did but McCarthy will be hoping he can help replace some of their production in the final third.