Mick McCarthy addresses his future after Cardiff City beaten by Swansea City

Mick McCarthy insists that he will carry on doing his job as the pressure builds on the Cardiff City hierarchy to dismiss the boss.

The Welsh side were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by bitter rivals Swansea City today, meaning they have now lost six consecutive games in the Championship.

As you would expect, those results, combined with the manner of today’s loss, has increased the pressure on the boss significantly, with many fans wanting the former Wolves chief to leave.

However, speaking to the BBC, McCarthy claimed the players are still backing him, as he said his focus is now on Wednesday’s tough trip to Fulham.

“Until anybody tells me different, I will be in tomorrow morning preparing for the [Fulham] game. I have never had too many problems with players not playing for me. If they are not then I would be disappointed, but I can’t see that.

“When does the pressure get too much for me? I keep doing the job and trying to get results. I will continue that until anybody tells me different.”

The verdict

This was a disastrous day for Cardiff City and any fans who were still backing McCarthy to turn it around will have lost faith given how important that game was.

Of course, with his experience, he’s seen bad runs before but the fact is that this Bluebirds squad should not be sitting in 20th position, whilst there are also concerns about the style of play.

You can’t knock McCarthy for what he’s said here, or his honesty generally, but he will be aware that things aren’t good enough and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a big decision was made in the coming days.

