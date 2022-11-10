Mick Harford set to return to Luton Town dugout for club’s showdown with Rotherham United

Former Luton Town manager Mick Harford is set to oversee proceedings at Kenilworth Road this weekend when the club host Rotherham United in the Championship.

As confirmed by Luton’s official website, Harford will be in interim charge of the Hatters while the search for Nathan Jones’ replacement gets underway.

Jones was officially announced as Southampton’s new manager earlier today as the Premier League side opted to draft him in as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s successor.

According to The Telegraph journalist John Percy, the Saints paid a compensation fee believed to be more than £4m to Luton in order to bring the Welshman to St Mary’s Stadium.

Harford has previously managed Luton on two separate occasions and is currently the club’s chief recruitment officer.

During his first spell in charge, the 63-year-old led the Hatters to victory in the Football League Trophy final in 2009.

Drafted in again by Luton on a caretaker basis in 2019, Harford helped the club secure promotion to the Championship as the club won the League One title.

The Hatters will be hoping to head into the break for the start of the World Cup on a positive note when they take on Rotherham on Saturday.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Stoke City earlier this week, it will be interesting to see whether Luton will be able to deliver a response to this setback with Harford at the helm.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Luton Town players play for now?

1 of 18 1. Cameron McGeehan KV Oostende Vitesse Club Brugge Genk

The Verdict

Whereas Luton’s fans will be disappointed by the fact that Jones has moved on to pastures new, they will certainly welcome Harford’s return to the dugout given his previous escapades as a player and as a manager for the club.

During his playing career, Harford was part of the Hatters team that famously defeated Arsenal in the League Cup final in 1988.

Having shown his tactical nous as a manager in 2019, there is no reason why Harford cannot go on to guide Luton to victory this weekend.

However, the Hatters will need to be wary of the threat that Rotherham will pose in this fixture as Matt Taylor’s side will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent triumph over Sheffield United.