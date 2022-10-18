Mick Beale to Wolves: Would it be a good appointment? What does he offer?

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the search for a new permanent manager following the dismissal of Bruno Lage.

The club currently sits 17th in the top flight table, having won only two of their opening 10 league games.

Numerous names have been linked with the role, including former Spain and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui.

However, as far as the Championship is concerned, QPR boss Michael Beale has emerged as a potential shock contender for the role.

The 42-year old only took over at Loftus Road during the summer, but has already seen his name linked with a role in English’s top division.

Here we weigh up what it may mean for Beale to take charge of Wolves as their next manager…

Would it be a good appointment?

Beale has had a great start to life as a manager, with QPR being his first role as the main man at a club.

He has previously worked alongside Steven Gerrard as his assistant at Rangers and Aston Villa.

He received many plaudits for being the tactical brain behind the Scottish Premiership winning side during his time under the former midfielder.

Since going out on his own with QPR, he has helped the team rise to promotion contenders, with the London club currently 4th in the table, one point away from 1st and 2nd.

This would be an exciting appointment for Wolves, with his reputation only growing since shedding his assistant moniker.

While taking the step up to the Premier League would represent a risk, this could be one worth taking for Wolves in order for them to turn their campaign around.

What does he offer?

A staple of Rangers’ success during Gerrard and Beale’s time at the club was a solid defensive base.

When the pair took over at Aston Villa, it was one area of the team that also immediately improved.

QPR have proven to be similarly solid at the back too, so this is one area Wolves could look to for immediate improvement.

However, it would be a disservice to call him a defensive coach.

QPR are capable of scoring plenty, and have the 5th most goals of the second division so far this season.

He is a smart tactical mind and has done well to find the right fit for this QPR squad, in order to turn things around after a disappointing first half of 2022 under Mark Warburton.