Mick Beale sets Rangers transfer radar on former QPR and West Brom target

Queens Park Rangers could be impacted by Mick Beale’s transfer plans at Rangers, following his somewhat controversial move to Ibrox at the end of November.

Football Insider are reporting how Beale wants to take Fulham’s Josh Onomah to Scotland, having previously considered signing him in the summer when he was shaping his QPR squad.

By the end of last summer, Onomah was seemingly destined to link back up with Steve Bruce at West Brom across the Championship. However, that deal fell through on transfer deadline day and Onomah remained with Fulham. Bruce has obviously been replaced by Carlos Corberan as Baggies boss since then.

Onomah, 25, has played just twice in the Premier League this season for Marco Silva’s side, who are enjoying an impressive return to the top-flight. Those appearances total only 14 minutes, though, with the midfielder’s contract at Craven Cottage also ticking down.

That’s encouraging the likes of Rangers when it comes to making a move for Onomah in the January window, as per Football Insider.

It’s also said that a number of Championship clubs are also considering a move for Onomah in the New Year, although it isn’t clear if either QPR or West Brom are included in that.

The Verdict

It’s going to be quite interesting to watch who Beale targets during the coming transfer window as he gets his feet back under the table at Ibrox.

The Rangers squad is strong, yet it does probably need a touch of work if it’s going to get back to where it was under Steven Gerrard.

We might see a number of Championship clubs missing out on targets to Gers, given Beale’s recent stint in the division. He will have likely identified a handful of targets for QPR, which he might well have transferred up to Ibrox.

