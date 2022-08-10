Mick Beale sends QPR players Sunderland warning

QPR boss Mick Beale has told his players they’ll need to be “at a much better level” at the weekend if they’re to get a result against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Championship side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League One Charlton Athletic on penalties at The Valley yesterday and were second best for long periods.

Beale’s team struggled for control of the game and to test Jojo Wollacott in the Addicks goal before substitute Tyler Roberts broke the deadlock with a stunning goal on debut in the 81st minute.

Aaron Henry’s ferocious strike ensured the game went to penalties and the home side came out on top in the shoot-out – leading the R’s boss to suggest his team were not happy with either the performance or the result.

Speaking after last night’s defeat, Beale warned his side that they would have to improve to get anything from Saturday’s game at the Stadium of Light.

“I just thought collectively we weren’t at it,” he explained. “We looked like a team that lacked a little bit of clarity. We’ve had that chat in there, it’s bitterly disappointing. I think that the people that weren’t [at The Valley] tonight weren’t able to be here because they weren’t fit.

“The squad we had that we had tonight will be the same squad that goes to Sunderland. I just reminded them in there that a half-empty Valley – I’ve got loads of respect for Charlton, everyone knows my background with this club – but a half-empty Valley is not going to be the same as a packed Stadium of Light.

“We have none of the players that are injured coming back into the squad so we need to play at a much better level at the weekend if we want to get a result.

“I thought first half tonight Charlton looked a very good team and we looked a poor one.”

Beale added: “We’ve got to decide what team we’re going to be. I thought we lacked quality tonight. When we did show moments – we played out quite well and got into Charlton’s half and then we’re so nervous just to give the ball away.”

The Verdict

Beale is bang on here. His side were not good enough yesterday and will need to up their game to get a result on Saturday.

Sunderland have made an unbeaten start to their return to the Championship – drawing at home to Coventry City and winning away at Bristol City – so Saturday’s game will undoubtedly be a test.

They’ve got dangerous players and Beale is right to warn the R’s players about the hostile atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

He’ll want to see a response and it’s a chance for some of his squad players to step up given Luke Amos, Kenneth Paal, and Chris Willock are set to miss the game due to injury.

