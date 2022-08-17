Mick Beale outlines clear stance on QPR player exits and issues prediction

QPR boss Mick Beale has predicted “there might be one or two players” asking to leave the club in the coming weeks but made it clear that any departure has to be right for the Championship club.

Even with a host of attacking players ruled out due to injury, there was no place for Macauley Bonne on the bench for last night’s defeat to Blackpool at Loftus Road despite the striker’s impressive pre-season.

Speaking after the game, Beale was pressed on whether that means Bonne could leave before the summer window closes and revealed he believes there may well be multiple players asking for a move away from W12.

He said: “I think if the right offer comes along for any of our players in this window they could move. That’s the situation we’re in as a club.

“It comes down to whether Macauley (Bonne) going to be happy. There are one or two other players. When you look at the front end of the pitch, to say there is Chris (Willock), Taylor (Richards), Tyler (Roberts), Ilias (Chair), Sinclair (Armstrong), Lyndon (Dykes), Macauley, Mide (Shodipo), Albert (Adomah) – they aren’t all going to be happy are they?

“Because in a few weeks everyone is going to be fit, hopefully, and there is going to be a lot of competition for places. I think in the next two weeks there might be one or two players knocking on the door.

“It’s important that if we’re loaning a player out that we cover their wages because it doesn’t help me to send a player out on loan for less than what he’s earning here because then I can’t use that so it has to be right for QPR as well.”

The Verdict

It appears we could well see one or two players leave Loftus Road before the summer window closes but only if the deals work for the west London club.

Beale’s hands a tied a little in the final third at the moment due to injury but once he has his full compliment of attackers back, there may be some players that find opportunities hard to come by.

The R’s boss has made it clear he will not stand in the way of them leaving as long as the offer is right – be it a loan or a sale.

It’s hard to argue with that approach while you have to credit him for his openness and honesty in the media.