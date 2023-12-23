Highlights Michael Beale must prioritize holding onto key player Trai Hume amidst interest from Leeds, Burnley, and Leicester.

Sunderland will have plenty of difficult decisions to make following the appointment of Michael Beale as manager.

The 43-year-old has arrived as Tony Mowbray’s replacement after the veteran coach was dismissed earlier this month.

Beale will be tasked with the job of getting the Black Cats into the top six by the end of the season, with the Wearside outfit aiming for promotion back to the Premier League.

But the January transfer window will immediately represent a difficult period for the club.

The new head coach is unlikely to be involved in any major transfer decisions, but he could still have a big role next month when the market opens.

In particular, the former QPR boss should be actively looking to hold onto key players like Trai Hume amid speculation over his future.

Leeds interest in Hume

According to Teamtalk, Leeds United are one of several clubs monitoring the progress of the full-back.

The Whites face competition from Burnley and Leicester City for the Northern Irishman.

Hume signed for Sunderland for a fee worth around £150,000 in the 2022 January window, which has proven to be one of the best transfer bargains in the club’s recent history.

Any deal to sell Hume should be worth far more than that, likely in excess of £10 million.

Otherwise, Beale must push Sunderland to hold onto the player at least until the summer.

The 21-year-old could be a key player for the Black Cats in their bid to finish inside the top six given his current level of performances this season.

The defender has also shown a versatility that will come in extremely handy in the second half of the term, often filling in at left-back under Mowbray.

Selling to Leeds or Leicester would only strengthen promotion rivals and hurt Beale’s side.

While Sunderland do need to be a pathway to bigger opportunities for their young players in order to keep attracting such talent, a sale in the January window wouldn’t be beneficial enough to prove worthwhile.

And a deal to sign for a Championship rival does not immediately make for a step up either, which works in the club’s favour.

Hume’s impact at Sunderland

Trai Hume defensive stats - last 365 days (as of 19/12/2023) Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (full-backs) Tackles 3.10 93 Interceptions 1.64 88 Blocks 1.5 85 Clearances 3.21 94 Aerials won 2.75 99

Hume has been an important part of the Sunderland side so far this season.

The defender has featured in all 22 of the team’s opening league games, with the side sitting seventh in the table.

His defensive stats are among the best in the division, and his ability on the ball and getting forward is improving week by week.

The Northern Ireland international is one of the best full-backs in the division, holding his own on the right flank against an incredibly talented crop of attackers in the Championship.

He is making 3.1 tackles per 90, 1.64 interceptions, 1.5 blocks, 3.21 clearances and is winning 2.75 aerial duels each game.

Hume is a consistent performer that Beale will be keen to work with.

The new head coach must ensure Sunderland reject any advances for him in the January window next month.