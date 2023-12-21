Highlights Mick Beale's priority at Sunderland is the upcoming January transfer window.

Former loanee Amad Diallo is a target for both Sunderland and Leicester City.

Beale should push for Sunderland to sign Diallo, who was instrumental in the team's success last season.

The upcoming January transfer window will likely be key to what Mick Beale wants to do at Sunderland Football Club.

The Black Cats announced on Monday that former QPR and Rangers manager Beale is their new head coach after the shock decision to sack Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland decided to part ways with Mowbray earlier this month after a run of inconsistent results, and two weeks later, it is Beale that has been tasked with filling the void.

The former Rangers manager comes into a squad that is full of talented players and still has a great chance of securing a play-off spot, as they sit three points adrift after 22 games.

Beale will be focused on the upcoming games with Coventry City as his first task, but the 43-year-old will no doubt have plans for what he wants or would like the club to do in January.

One of his ideas should be getting the club to do all they can to reunite with former loanee Amad Diallo.

Manchester United exit possible for Amad Diallo

Diallo’s future was up in the air during the summer transfer window, as he performed remarkably well for Sunderland last season, and it meant Manchester United had a decision to make.

The Premier League side were keen to see the player during pre-season, with them having the view to decide whether to keep him on board or let him go out on loan once again.

However, that decision was taken out of everyone’s hands, as the winger picked up an injury that ruled him out until this month.

Now that the player has returned to first-team training, there has been speculation about what could happen in January.

According to Football Insider, both Sunderland and Leicester City are keen on signing the player until the end of the campaign.

However, Man United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to give the Ivory Coast international a chance in the first team as he looks to replace Jadon Sancho. But this report does state that if Diallo is unable to take his chance, the Premier League giants will sanction another loan departure for the player.

So, with a January exit a possibility, Sunderland and new manager Mick Beale should be doing what they can to secure a signature.

Mick Beale must push for Sunderland to sign Amad Diallo

Given that Beale has been appointed head coach at Sunderland, it is unclear what role he will have when it comes to transfers.

However, that shouldn’t stop the Sunderland boss from having a say on who he would like to come to the club, and if conversations are to be had, he needs to try and push the club to look at agreeing another loan deal for Diallo.

Beale was obviously not at the club when Diallo was there last season, but he will have seen what the player did and what he can bring at this level, so it would be silly for him not to be keen on managing the winger.

Diallo was magnificent last season at the Stadium of Light; he played 37 times for Sunderland in the Championship, during which he scored 13 goals and recorded three assists. That meant he had an overall expected goal ratio of 8.1 and an expected assist rate of 4.3, as per Fbref.com.

The 21-year-old was key to Sunderland reaching the play-offs, as he averaged a goal 0.45 times per 90 minutes as well as an assist every 0.10 times. The winger was a frightening force going forward, with him having 64 shots on goal in the entire season, 25 on target, and obviously 13 ending in goals. He averaged a shot 2.23 times per 90 minutes he played, as per Fbref.com.

These numbers show how good the winger was for Sunderland, so Beale will have seen as well what he did for the club, so he would surely be keen on bringing him back. Therefore, if there are any doubts in the club about doing another loan deal, Beale should be pushing for it to happen.

The Black Cats are light in the forward areas this season, and if they are going to keep up with the play-offs, they need more goals and creativity in the side. So, Beale pushing for Diallo to return could make his start at the club a lot easier.