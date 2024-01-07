Highlights Mick Beale's reign at Sunderland got off to a disappointing start, but recent wins have raised hopes of a Championship play-off finish.

Jewison Bennette, despite showing flashes of quality, has not been able to fulfill his potential at Sunderland and needs more regular playing time elsewhere.

A potential move to Major League Soccer in the United States could be a good opportunity for Bennette to showcase his talent and continue his development.

He may not have been many Sunderland fans' first-choice to replace Tony Mowbray in the Stadium of Light dugout, but things could be looking up for the Wearside club under Mick Beale.

Beale's reign got off to a very disappointing beginning with a 3-0 loss at home to Coventry, but wins since against Hull City and Preston North End have raised the spirits somewhat that a Championship play-off finish is once again achievable.

There is definitely a need for the recruitment team to bring in some new players for Beale though, and that could also mean some outgoings for fringe players or youngsters who need game-time.

And one of those who could really do with the minutes elsewhere is Jewison Bennette - a player that promised so much upon his arrival but is yet to really show his true potential.

Bennette has showed flashes of quality but needs regular minutes away from Sunderland

When arriving at Sunderland in the summer of 2022, not long after the Black Cats won promotion from League One, Bennette was regarded as a promising acquisition considering he had already been capped multiple times for Costa Rica's senior national side at the age of just 18, bagging assists against the USA and New Zealand.

It was soon apparent though that the winger was very, very raw - he had blistering pace and trickery but the end product was not always there and Tony Mowbray made it clear that he needed to be phased into English football.

After just his second appearance though against Watford in September 2022, Bennette had already scored his first goal for Sunderland, so the expectations were that he could carry that on for the remainder of the season - that did not happen though as the teenager appeared just the 18 times in all competitions and was mainly seen from the bench.

Jewison Bennette's Sunderland Championship Stats 2022-23 Appearances 15 Average Minutes Per Game 17 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 0.4 Big Chances Missed 0 Touches Per Game 10.1 Key Passes Per Game 0.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Possession Lost Per Game 2.6 Stats Provided By Sofascore

It has been a similar story in 2023-24 as well, with just one Championship outing from the bench - that was a spell-binding one though against Southampton where he performed a number of roulette turns in the build-up to Chris Rigg's goal in a 5-0 drubbing.

Bennette vanished after that once again though and went back to the under-21's, and according to Costa Rican reporter Kevin Jimenez in December, the 19-year-old is unhappy with the club hierarchy as he feels as though he is being treated with a lack of respect.

That would make a January departure very likely, as it cannot help a fully-fledged international player's development to be stuck in a Championship club's under-21 side and not playing with the senior side.

MLS move could potentially suit Bennette for 2024

Contracted with Sunderland until 2026 and still having a lot of potential to fulfil, it's unlikely that the Black Cats will sell Bennette outright, but it's hard to say where the attacker's destination could be for a loan move.

One league that Bennette could flourish in is Major League Soccer in the United States when it returns to action in late February.

Bennette would be a lot closer to his Costa Rican roots should he head to the MLS, and it is a fairly competitive league which will show Sunderland and the player himself where he is really at with his talent levels and development.

There is always the chance that a League One club could take a punt on Bennette, but he's not likely to fit into the dressing room of a lower league English club as well as he could do in the USA, where plenty of Central American players are plying their trade.

It remains to be seen what happens with Bennette this month, but it surely makes sense for all parties that he gets some game-time elsewhere.