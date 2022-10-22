Mick Beale makes strong Aston Villa claim as he is quizzed on fresh QPR exit

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale insists there is ‘no chance’ he would join Aston Villa as he questioned the way the club operate.

It’s been a hectic week for the R’s, who remain top of the Championship after a 2-1 victory over Wigan at home today. However, the days leading up to the game were dominated by talk Beale could leave after an approach by Wolves.

Whilst he turned down Wanderers, with Villa on the lookout for a new boss, he has been loosely linked with a return to the club having previously worked as Steven Gerrard’s assistant.

Yet, speaking to TalkSPORT, as quoted by Birmingham Live, the 42-year-old made it clear that he would not be keen on a move.

“No chance. Great club, great history, great people, good people behind the scenes. They’ve had two outstanding managers in the last two years and for whatever reason it hasn’t worked out so they may have to look at the way the club is run or the model. Is the recruitment all in line? There’s a lot of good people behind the scenes that have got a lot of despair at the moment.

“I feel for the fans because it’s a wonderful football club, but no, I gave my commitment here the other day. There’s certainly no interest on my part. A few of my friends have lost their jobs in the last few days.”

The verdict

This always seemed highly unlikely for many reasons, not least because Beale is close friends with Gerrard and he’s just committed his future to the R’s.

So, it wasn’t a link that would’ve really worried the QPR fans but it’s still good for them to hear that the boss is fully on board with what they want to do after the Wolves interest.

Beale’s only focus now will be on continuing the fine work he has done with QPR and it will be interesting to see who Villa appoint.

