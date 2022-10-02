Mick Beale makes QPR selection admission from win over Bristol City

QPR head coach Mick Beale has admitted that it was not easy to drop centre back Jimmy Dunne for his side’s win at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to Saturday’s trip to Ashton Gate, Dunne had started each of QPR’s last nine Championship games at the start of the season.

However, the 24-year-old found himself dropped to the bench against the Robins, with Jake Clarke-Salter returning from injury to take his place in the starting lineup, alongside Leon Balogun in the centre of defence.

Dunne would ultimately get some minutes in the game, coming off the bench for the final half-hour to help his side see out a 2-1 win over Nigel Pearson’s side.

Now it seems as though the decision to take the Irishman out of the starting lineup in the first place, was one that Beale had to think long and hard about.

Did QPR win, lose or draw the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Hillsborough? Win Draw Lose

Speaking about the decision to drop Dunne to the bench at Bristol City, the QPR boss told West London Sport: “It was very difficult for me to make the call (to drop Dunne). It’s one that will split everyone’s opinion.

“The level of centre-halves we’ve got, how do you pick two? But I thought it was a strong defensive performance.”

That victory over Bristol City has lifted QPR to fifth in the second-tier table, with 18 points from 11 games so far.

The Verdict

You can understand why this will have been a difficult decision for Beale to make going into this game.

Dunne has emerged as a solid option for QPR again this season, and has done little wrong to warrant being dropped.

However, Beale will have also wanted to get minutes for Clarke-Salter as well, to help him get back up to match fitness, after a spell out of the side through injury.

Indeed, with Balogun and Rob Dickie also on the books at the QPR, there are plenty of strong central defensive options for Beale to choose from, which is a good selection headache for him to have.