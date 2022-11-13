Mick Beale makes QPR claim amid poor form

Queens Park Rangers boss Mick Beale believes some of his side’s performances have deserved more points, speaking to West London Sport after seeing his side drop down to seventh position.

The London-based outfit were in a strong position following their 2-1 victory against Wigan Athletic during the latter stages of last month – a result that kept them at the top of the table with a game in hand over Blackburn Rovers who were in second.

At that point, Beale had just rejected an approach from Wolverhampton Wanderers and the atmosphere at Loftus Road couldn’t have been much better, with many pundits already talking about their possibility of being promoted back to the Premier League.

However, they have been winless since then, losing four and drawing one of their last five league games, scoring just once during this poor run.

This has left QPR in seventh place and just three points above Birmingham City who currently sit in 13th, with Beale’s men likely to slide down the table unless they can put a stop to their underwhelming form anytime soon.

And their boss believes Loftus Road would be a much more positive place to be if they were in their current position but had enjoyed a decent set of recent results.

He said: “We are in a blip where we haven’t won for five games, but I’m not sure all of our performances have deserved no points if I’m honest.

“But we are seventh in the Championship and if we had been seventh in the Championship in a different way we would be more positive, but the last few weeks haven’t tasted so good.”

The Verdict:

There’s no denying that the mood would be a lot better if they had started the season poorly but were now building momentum – that’s just a fact that cannot be disputed.

However, he will need to start getting points on the board sooner rather than later if he wants to keep the supporters onside, even with the 42-year-old rejecting Wolves’ advances last month.

All four games would have been seen as winnable by QPR’s supporters, so to take one point from 15 must be extremely disappointing for them coming into the international break.

The home match against Huddersfield would have been seen as a banker, West Brom are still adapting to life under Carlos Corberan, Norwich aren’t in the best place under Dean Smith at the moment and they would have been hoping to get something from the Birmingham game too.

In terms of yesterday’s game, Coventry are very strong at home and this is why a defeat is understandable, but their recent form means they weren’t able to see this game as a potential free hit.