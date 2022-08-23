Mick Beale issues warning about QPR player

QPR boss Mick Beale has warned that the Championship club will need to be patient with 19-year-old striker Sinclair Armstrong.

The teenager was handed his debut by the new R’s boss earlier this season and has already become a popular figure with fans – having made a real impact off the bench on multiple occasions.

But Beale, who cut his teeth as a youth coach at Chelsea and Liverpool before stepping up to senior level, has regularly tried to ease expectations on the homegrown forward in his press conferences.

Supporters have been calling for Armstrong to start but, speaking to West London Sport after his latest cameo performance in the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, he once again warned that the R’s will have to be patient.

He said: “Some people have got to read the signs I was throwing out over the last few weeks.

“He’s a young boy and 21 days ago he made his debut. People are calling for him to start. Physically he looked tired from the excursions of Tuesday (against Blackpool).

“There are areas of his game that need to pick up. What he’s not lacking is natural enthusiasm, pace and power.

“But you’ve got to trust us behind the scenes. It’s been my job for 20 years to develop players to go on. I’ve seen a lot of players.

“Sinclair will do really well – if everyone just gives him time and patience.”

Armstrong scored during loan spells at Torquay United and Aldershot Town but has yet to find the net for the R’s.

He came close against Blackpool last week and missed a good chance in Saturday’s draw with the Millers.

The Verdict

Given the R’s striker struggles, you can understand why fans are keen to see Armstrong starting games but Beale clearly thinks it is too early.

The 19-year-old dynamic and high-energy style of play would be tough to maintain over 90 or even 60 minutes and the last thing you’d want to see is him burn out or pick up an injury.

Beale has a huge amount of experience coaching young players so supporters can rest assured that the exciting young forward is in good hands.

That may mean that short-term they don’t see him start games regularly.

