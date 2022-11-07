Mick Beale issues Huddersfield Town warning ahead of QPR clash

QPR manager Mick Beale has warned that he’s expecting Huddersfield Town to “come here and provide a similar stern test” to West Bromwich Albion when they travel to Loftus Road on Tuesday evening.

The R’s were in the ascendancy for much of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to the Baggies but as is often the case in the Championship, they were punished for not taking advantage of that when Kyle Bartley headed in the decisive goal from a free-kick in the 68th minute.

Beale’s side will get a chance to bounce back quickly as their rescheduled game against Huddersfield takes place tomorrow evening in W12.

The hosts will be without the likes of Stefan Johansen and Tyler Roberts for that game due to injury, with their manager expecting a real challenge despite the Terriers’ struggles this term.

“That’s the schedule, everyone’s schedule is the same,” he told FLW as he reflected on some of the R’s missing players. “We’ve got to recover now in terms of Tuesday night.

“I’m sure Huddersfield are going to come here and provide a similar stern test. I thought to be fair to West Brom today, they had a little bit more power than us early on the pitch.”

The Terriers are bottom of the Championship with 15 points from 18 games after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

20 quiz questions about some of QPR’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Who was in charge of QPR when they secured a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in 2012? Mark Hughes Neil Warnock Steve McClaren Harry Redknapp

The Verdict

Though head coach Mark Fotheringham is yet to really turn fortunes around for Huddersfield, they have made things very difficult for teams at times in recent weeks and it seems that’s what Beale’s expecting on Tuesday night.

A 1-0 win over Millwall and a goalless draw with Middlesbrough are the standout results in Fotheringham’s tenure so far but success away at Loftus Road would surely be his biggest result to date.

Beale is right to issue this warning as the R’s should not to underestimate the Terriers – particularly given how unpredictable the Championship has been this season.

Tuesday night offers the R’s a chance to get back to winning ways ahead of their final match before the World Cup break but the result is far from a foregone conclusion.