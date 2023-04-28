Rangers manager Michael Beale has denied reports linking the club with a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chris Willock, while he also says he has no interest in any players from his former club.

According to the Daily Record, the Gers are lining up a summer swoop for Willock, who is said to be keen on a move north of the border to reunite with Beale after the pair worked together at Loftus Road.

Willock's contract expires at the end of the season and while the R's do have the option to extend for a further year, Rangers are reportedly hoping to sign him for free or in a cut-price deal.

The report claimed that Beale is a big fan of Willock and had returned to Loftus Road to watch him in action in the recent 1-1 home draw with Norwich City.

Willock is not the only Hoops player to have been linked with Rangers in recent months, as we exclusively revealed in December, Rangers were also interested in striker Lyndon Dykes.

Beale began the season as R's manager, guiding the club to the top of the Championship table in late October, but after initially turning down a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, he departed for Ibrox in November.

Is Michael Beale targeting QPR players?

Beale has emphatically denied reports that the Gers are interested in Willock and says he will not make a move for the 25-year-old or any players from his former club this summer.

"There’s no interest in Chris Willock or any QPR players," Beale told The Scottish Sun.

"We won’t be going to them. I’ve been busy with others this week."

Will Chris Willock move to Rangers this summer?

It will be a huge relief to R's fans to hear Beale's comments.

Willock and Dykes have been two of the club's key players this season and are their two top scorers, underlining how big a blow it would be to lose the pair in the summer.

Beale departed Loftus Road in controversial circumstances and is perhaps aware of the strength of feeling against him from the R's fans, therefore will not return for any of his former players out of respect for the club.

However, it would be no surprise if his stance changed over the coming months and if Willock is keen on a reunion with Beale, he may yet make a move to Ibrox.