Mick Beale identifies key area that QPR need to improve upon after defeat to Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale has admitted that his side need to work on eliminating set-piece errors from their game.

The R’s would have been hoping to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to West Bromwich Albion in last night’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

However, despite making a bright start to this fixture, the R’s were unable to prevent the Terriers from securing all three points at Loftus Road.

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring for QPR in the second minute as slotted home from close range after being teed up by Chris Willock.

Huddersfield responded well to this strike as they levelled proceedings via an effort from Josh Ruffels.

Albert Adomah and Ilias Chair both went close to restoring QPR’s lead before their opponents netted what turned out to be the winning goal.

Ruffels produced a sublime lobbed effort after the R’s failed to clear a free-kick.

Lee Nicholls made several impressive saves in the second-half as QPR were unable to find an equaliser.

Following his side’s setback, Beale has identified a key area that his players need to improve on.

Speaking to West London Sport, Beale said: “Without being too over-dramatic, from Christmas down last year the nemesis of the team was conceding goals off set-plays, so coming in it was an area we wanted to improve.

“Up until the last week or so, we had.

“So that’s two managers, I’m saying: “Who is taking control in the box out there?’

“If I warn in big bold letters that set-plays will be big and don’t defend them, then we don’t deserve anything.

“It’s strange, because we had it (the ability to defend set-pieces).

“Maybe there’s been a mentality change in the last few weeks.

“So maybe the World Cup break has come at a good time for all of us.”

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see whether QPR are able to cut out errors from set-pieces from their game as they may have secured victory last night if they were more organised for Huddersfield’s two free-kicks that led to goals.

Before the Championship season pauses for the start of the World Cup, the R’s are set to take on Coventry City on Saturday.

QPR will be determined to head into the break on a positive note by securing at least a draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

By working on defending set-pieces extensively in the coming weeks, the R’s may be less vulnerable to concede from this area when the 2022/23 campaign resumes at the start of December.