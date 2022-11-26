Mick Beale from QPR to Rangers: What do we know so far? What is the latest?

Queens Park Rangers are now on the prowl for a new manager as they begin their search for a successor for current boss Mick Beale, according to the Daily Record.

The West London outfit have seen their manager be the subject of interest from elsewhere for a considerable amount of time now, with Wolverhampton Wanderers making an approach for the 42-year-old last month.

In what looked to be a great show of loyalty, the ex-Aston Villa boss turned this approach down and with that, he looked set to remain at Loftus Road for the foreseeable future.

However, it was revealed by Alan Nixon way back in mid-October that Rangers were interested in luring Beale away from the English capital if they severed ties with Giovanni van Bronckhorst – but officials at Ibrox retained their faith in him at that point after seeing him guide the Gers to the Europa League final last season.

But their patience finally ran out earlier this week as they dismissed the former Netherlands international, with Beale reported to be the leading candidate for the top job at the Scottish Premiership side.

According to the same report from the Daily Record, the 42-year-old is interested in the vacancy and QPR’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand has stated that he wouldn’t stand in the 42-year-old’s way if he wished to link up with his former side.

Despite Ferdinand’s comments, the club are keen to keep hold of Beale but are now preparing for life without him, even though Rangers are yet to make an official approach for him.

Football Insider reported earlier this week that former Burnley boss Sean Dyche was interested in speaking to the Gers regarding the vacancy – something that may have given the Championship side hope in their quest to retain their current manager.

QPR supporters that are keen to see him stay in London will also be heartened by reports that the Gers remain in talks with others candidates.

As well as this, Football Insider have reported that the Scottish side’s board are concerned about the potential backlash they may face from their supporters if they appoint Beale, so this switch isn’t certain to happen just yet.