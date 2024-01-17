Highlights Jay Matete has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at Sunderland.

The club's midfield is stacked with talent, making it difficult for Matete to compete for playing time.

A loan move to Plymouth Argyle, where he excelled last season, would be a logical option for Matete.

Sunderland will look to get back to winning ways when Hull City visit the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Previously, they were beaten by bitter rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup and then fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town in the Championship.

One player who watched on from the sidelines at Portman Road was Jay Matete, with the midfielder making his first appearance in a matchday squad in the 2023/24 season.

Sunderland boss Mick Beale has a big decision to make whether Matete will stay or go in this transfer window.

Matete’s time with Sunderland so far

Throughout his time as a Sunderland player to date, Jay Matete has never been able to establish himself as a first-team regular.

He has made more league appearances in a single season for Grimsby Town, Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle than for the Black Cats.

As previously mentioned, injuries have been an issue for him in 2023/24. The midfielder underwent surgery on his knee following the pre-season tour to USA.

Adding to this is the fact that the club brought in names such as Jobe Bellingham and Bradley Dack in the summer, as well as promoting teenager Chris Rigg to the first-team squad. There is a lot of midfield talent at Sunderland.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

It was Plymouth Argyle where he perhaps played his best football, joining the Devonshire side on loan for the second half of last season.

Steven Schumacher had a good crop of loanees at his disposal and Matete was among those, making 19 appearances for a total of 854 minutes.

Only once did he amass more minutes as a Sunderland player, and that came in League One a couple of years ago.

He is still only young at 22 years of age, but it is becoming increasingly apparent that there is an extremely high bar for Matete to become a Sunderland regular.

Related Amad Diallo posts Sunderland photo amid Middlesbrough transfer links Amad Diallo has posted on his Instagram story, with Middlesbrough reportedly leading the race for the Manchester United attacker.

Mick Beale’s big decision

As has been alluded to previously, a decision has to be made about the future of Jay Matete in the next couple of weeks.

At a pivotal stage in his career, he won’t want to sit on the bench every game, making the odd cameo appearance.

The Athletic are reporting about Sunderland’s interest in Aston Villa man Lamare Bogarde and that will only worry Matete more and so a loan move seems like the best option for all parties.

The Black Cats are sitting seventh in the Championship at the moment, and it is only goal difference keeping them behind Coventry City and out of a play-off spot.

Beale will be tasked with driving them into the play-offs and helping them fight for a place in the Premier League next season.

Home Park would be a hugely logical landing place for Matete - he enjoyed his time in green and white last season and their midfield has been gutted already this month. A trio of loanees in the middle of the park, in the form of Luke Cundle, Lewis Warrington and Finn Azaz, were all recalled from Plymouth by their respective Premier League employers.

Two of those have already been moved on once again and Argyle themselves loaned in youngster Darko Gyabi from Leeds United.

Matete, though, would have the chance to play plenty of football in Plymouth once again and, so that would surely be the logical move, if a deal could be arranged between the clubs.