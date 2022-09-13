Mick Beale at QPR: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

After opting to part ways with Mark Warburton earlier this year, Queens Park Rangers decided to hand over the reins at Loftus Road to Mick Beale.

Appointed as the club’s head coach in June, Beale decided to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window by securing the services of seven players.

With no prior experience of working in the Championship in this particular role, it was always going to be intriguing to see how the QPR boss would fare during the opening stages of the season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how it has gone so far for Beale at QPR and what is next for his side whilst also assessing the issues he is currently facing at the club…

How has it gone so far?

QPR have made a steady start to the season under the guidance of Beale.

In the eight league games that they have participated in this season, the R’s have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 11 points.

Whereas Beale would have been disappointed to see his side suffer defeats to Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Blackpool, the club’s performances in their clashes with Watford and Middlesbrough illustrated a great deal of promise.

QPR managed to defeat these aforementioned sides by scoring three goals in both of these clashes.

What issues does he face?

Beale will be hoping that QPR will be able to improve their consistency over the course of the coming months as he looks to guide them to a relative amount of success in the Championship.

One of the areas that the R’s will need to work on in training is the defensive side of their game.

QPR have yet to keep a clean-sheet in the second-tier and also conceded in their League Cup defeat to Charlton Athletic last month.

What’s next?

QPR are set to head to The Den tomorrow to face Millwall in the second-tier.

Currently ninth in the Championship standings, the R’s could potentially move into the play-off places if they secure a positive result in this fixture.

Following their meeting with the Lions, Beale’s side will host Stoke City at Loftus Road on Saturday.

QPR’s season will then pause for the international break before resuming on October 1st with a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.