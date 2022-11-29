Mick Beale addresses timing of controversial QPR exit and Rangers appoinment

Mick Beale has claimed that “it is always the right moment” to join Rangers when the opportunity arises amid controversy over his decision to leave QPR just months into his tenure.

The 42-year-old spent three years at Ibrox as Steven Gerrard’s assistant previously and had been heavily linked with a move back to Glasgow even before Giovanni van Bronckhorst departed.

Van Bronckhorst’s sacking began a week or so of intense speculation, which finally came to a head yesterday when it was announced that Beale had left the Championship club to take charge at Rangers.

It’s a frustrating blow for the R’s, who sit seventh in the table during the World Cup break, and has proven particularly controversial as it came just weeks after he referenced his loyalty and integrity when explaining why he’d decided to turn down a move to Premier League club Wolves.

In an interview on the Rangers club website after his appointment, he addressed the timing of move and revealed that when the offer was there it was impossible to turn down.

He said: “Whenever you get an opportunity to come back to Rangers or to work for Rangers it is always the right moment.

“I’m leaving a fantastic football club and owners that were very good to me so there was a tinge of sadness in terms of leaving that journey but huge excitement for me and my family to come back to Glasgow and back to this football club.

“I don’t think there’s ever a moment that I wouldn’t come back, it is a matter of being asked and I am absolutely delighted to be here.

“I followed the club closely every game and I still speak to some of the players and support them because we have been on a big journey and a big experience together in the past.

“The last few days in terms of knowing there was an opportunity to come back and then reconnecting with the board and Ross [Wilson] was hugely exciting.”

The R’s now begin their search for Beale’s replacement, with B Team manager Paul Hall taking interim charge of first team duties.

Former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley and Coventry City boss Mark Robins are two of the early names in the running.

The Verdict

These comments from Beale will do little to lessen the frustration and perhaps even anger that many R’s supporters will feel after seeing the manager leave to take charge at Ibrox.

His close relationship with Rangers has always been well known but the interview he gave after turning down Wolves indicated he would be going nowhere for a while so to leave so soon after is poor form.

It seemed as though he was building something really exciting at Loftus Road but they must now look to draft in a replacement to pick up where he left off.

The World Cup break will give them a little bit of a buffer period but you’d imagine they’ll be keen to make an appointment sooner rather than later.