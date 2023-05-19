Swansea City were once a Premier League side, and gave the top flight one of the best 'one season wonder' players of all time in the form of Spanish forward Michu.

The Swans are set for their sixth consecutive season at Championship level in 2023/24, with Russell Martin guiding them to a 10th place finish in the current campaign.

Swansea had spent seven seasons in the Premier League prior to that, including two top half finishes as well in that time.

It was with Michu in attack where they had their most successful season, the Swans finished 9th in the league and won the League Cup as well during the 2012/13 campaign.

Michu scored 22 goals in all competitions, with 18 coming in the league, and wrote himself into Premier League folklore forever.

He would never recapture that form in South Wales and departed for Napoli on loan a few years later, before eventually retiring at the age of just 31 with boyhood club Real Oviedo in 2017.

Since December 2019 he has been Burgos CF's Director of Football.

What has Michu said about his time with Swansea City? What were his teammates like?

Speaking to Sid Lowe of ESPN, Michu explained his favourite teammate to travel with was a fellow Spaniard at Swansea, he said: "Chico Flores! I was with him at Swansea and he is someone I would go anywhere with, always. He's mad, not right in the head.

"We would go to training together and he had this monkey jumping about. The monkey would wee everywhere too, like a fountain. Chico's living room was like a zoo. I've had teammates that weren't right in the head, eh, fun too, but with a monkey, it could only be Chico.

"I've never had as much fun with anyone. He has such a big heart."

What is Michu's relationship with Erling Haaland?

Haaland has admitted Michu was one of his boyhood idols, Michu offered his reaction to that, he said: "Hahahah! He overtook me by miles ages ago. It's an honour. He's the best striker in the world.

"If he doesn't have bad injuries, he will score 500 goals [in his career], break every record, win every trophy.

"What's he worth now? More than Burgos can pay for sure. Maybe I'll make an offer, just to see our name alongside the biggest clubs in the world."

Haaland and Michu have previously shared a viral Twitter exchange, too, with Michu paying tribute to the Manchester City striker.