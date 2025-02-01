Michel Vorm believes that his former club Swansea City have to be more consistent if they're ever going to reach the play-offs and return to the Premier League after a lengthy absence.

Swansea were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, and while they have enjoyed some success in the Championship, reaching the play-offs in both 2020 and 2021, the last few seasons have proved difficult for the club.

Mid-table finishes have become the norm for Swansea in recent years, and after a dismal run of form in January they are now closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs, meaning it's set to be another frustrating campaign.

Vorm appreciates that the strength of the clubs being relegated from the Premier League makes it difficult for Swansea to compete for promotion, but he believes that being consistent over a period of time will allow the club to move forward and be in the mix for the play-offs.

Michel Vorm on what Swansea City need to do to reach the play-offs

Vorm joined Swansea after they had won promotion from the Championship in the summer of 2011, and while he never played for the club in the second tier, he has outlined what needs to change if they are to make it back to the top-flight.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via 888sport, Vorm said: "It is so tough to get to the Premier League. It’s super competitive with the relegated clubs having more money and also bigger squads.

"It’s all about having the right squad, the right manager, the right philosophy and everyone at the club on board with where you want to go.

"You need luck for sure, but the main thing is to be consistent over a period where you can progress towards the play-offs and then take the big leap up.

"There have been lots of changes at Swansea since my time, but by taking small steps and a positive journey forward, it is possible."

Swansea City have been anything but consistent in recent years

Luke Williams is Swansea's fifth permanent manager since they were relegated to the Championship in 2018, and while that's not too bad considering how often managers come and go, the last couple of seasons have been chaotic.

Russell Martin left the club in 2023 and was replaced by Michael Duff, a completely different type of manager, and the recruitment model changed under Paul Watson, taking the club in a different direction.

However, Duff only remained in charge until December 2023, being replaced by Williams, who was more in the mold of Martin, and it's meant that Swansea have lacked consistency and a clear plan.

Swansea's Championship finishes since Premier League relegation Season Position 2018/19 10th 2019/20 6th 2020/21 4th 2021/22 15th 2022/23 10th 2023/24 14th

Vorm alluded to the fact you need a clear philosophy to make it to the Premier League if you're not a big spending club, and the upheaval at Swansea in the last two years or so has clearly had an impact on results and made things difficult.

Given their recent run of form, most Swansea supporters are looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone, and it feels like it'll be a long time until they're in the mix to compete for promotion again.

Everybody at the club needs to be on the same page if promotion is the aim in coming years, and being consistent, on and off the pitch, is needed to give Swansea some stability to build from.