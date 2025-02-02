Michel Vorm insists he has no regrets over his move from Swansea City to Tottenham in the summer of 2014, despite playing second fiddle to Hugo Lloris during his time in North London.

Vorm broke Swansea hearts in July 2014 when he moved to Spurs after a successful three seasons with the Swans in their early Premier League years, joining Ben Davies in making the move to White Hart Lane.

The Dutch international swapped being first choice at Swansea for the bench at Spurs, a move that raised eyebrows given the two sides were both in the Premier League, but over a decade on, Vorm insists he has no regrets over the move.

Michel Vorm on leaving Swansea City for Tottenham

Vorm would see out the rest of his career at Spurs, spending six years with the side from North London before retiring in 2020. However, he played just 48 games for the club during that time, most of which came in cup competitions, leading some to question his decision.

Despite this, the Dutchman insists the move was worthwhile, citing the progression Spurs made during his time there.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via 88sport, Vorm said: "No regrets. Spurs are a big club, and I spoke with Daniel Levy for a while, and he sold me the club, the ambition and where he wanted it to go.

"Yes, Lloris was already there, but for me, it was a move to compete with him, but Spurs are a big club, and you look at the progression the club made during my time."

Michel Vorm was part of an exciting project during his time at Spurs

Spurs may not have won anything during Vorm's time at the club, but they enjoyed some good days under Mauricio Pochettino, and you can see why the move was an attractive one, despite the lack of game time.

Spurs reached the Champions League final in 2019 when Vorm was at the club, and finished second in the Premier League in 2017 as they cemented their status as one of England's top clubs during that period.

Vorm played Champions League football at Spurs, something he never would have achieved with Swansea, so you can see why the Dutchman opted to leave south Wales after three seasons.

Michel Vorm's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Conceded Clean sheets Utrecht 2005-11 161 194 64 Den Bosch (Loan) 2005-06 2 5 0 Swansea City 2011-14 97 127 31 Tottenham 2014-20 48 48 17

You could tell Vorm was a popular figure in North London by the way he was kept at the club for so long despite not being first choice, and it's clear he didn't regret his decision to make the move in 2014.

Swansea paid £1.5million to sign Vorm from Utrecht in 2011 and made a £3million profit when he completed a move to Spurs worth £4.5million, so it wasn't bad business at all, especially when you consider he was replaced by Lukasz Fabianski on a free transfer.

Despite opting to leave the club after three seasons, Vorm is fondly remembered by Swansea City supporters, and it's clear he doesn't regret his move to Spurs despite the lack of game time.