Huddersfield Town centre-back Michal Helik is enjoying his most lucrative goalscoring season to date, but the defender’s position atop the Terriers’ scoring charts is characteristic of a side treading water without the firepower to escape relegation.

Throughout the season, Huddersfield have successfully weaponised Helik’s set-piece threat.

The Poland international has netted five times from dead-ball situations. However, as is the case with most centre-backs, the 28-year-old is not a reliable source of goals despite his return this campaign.

Helik is far from a Ronald Koeman type - the centre-back looks to exploit opposition weaknesses at corners and free-kicks rather than scoring from open play and actual direct free-kicks.

Huddersfield have been surviving on goals from unlikely scorers throughout the Championship campaign. Lacking a 10-goal a season striker, Andre Breitenreiter will need one of his attacking players to step up against Birmingham City this weekend as Huddersfield battle to stay afloat.

Huddersfield Town's relegation rivals have a proven goal threat that they lack

Huddersfield currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, directly below Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday. In Jay Stansfield and Ike Ugbo, the Terriers' relegation rivals possess goalscorers with the ability to drive their survival efforts.

Stansfield joined Birmingham on loan from Premier League club Fulham during the summer transfer window. The England under-21 international arrived at St. Andrew's carrying the heavy weight of high expectations.

However, Stansfield has negotiated the pressure and enjoyed a stellar season in the second tier. The 21-year-old has notched 12 goals in the Championship this campaign and has quickly become Birmingham’s chief goal threat.

Alternatively, Ugbo has been similarly effective in the Championship this season in South Yorkshire for Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker was originally loaned out by parent club Troyes to Cardiff City in August, before the French outfit decided to move the striker to Sheffield Wednesday in January after an indifferent stint in South Wales.

Although Ugbo is currently in the midst of a nine-game goal drought, he has found the back of the net on 10 occasions this season for both of the Championship clubs he's appeared for, and he poses a significant goal threat for the Owls whenever he plays.

Breitenreiter’s squad has been devoid of an attacker capable of reaching the double-figure goal mark this season.

Unfortunately, marquee January signing Rhys Healey’s time at the club has been impacted by injury.

As a Toulouse player, Healey had previously exhibited a goalscoring ability that would have aided the Terriers in their fight for survival.

Recently, Mainz loanee Delano Burgzorg has become Breitenreiter's favoured starting striker.

While the Dutchman has netted seven times in a Huddersfield shirt, he has been unable to find consistent goalscoring form, and that has been a real achilles heel for the West Yorkshire side, who now stare relegation in the face after 12 years away from League One.

Michal Helik has shone for Huddersfield Town this season

Helik has been a shining light in an otherwise dismal Huddersfield season.

The defensive stalwart has been an ever-present starter for the Terriers and has validated his selection with standout performances in a struggling team.

Aside from his impressive attacking contribution, the former Barnsley defender has played a key role in marshalling the Huddersfield back-line through adverse situations, with the centre-back integral in the Terriers' recent 1-0 win against Millwall.

Michal Helik's Huddersfield Town 2023-24 Championship Stats Appearances 39 Goals 9 Assists 0 Clean sheets 6 Interceptions per game 1.8 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Clearances per game 5.6 Stats correct as of April 24, 2024 - as per Sofascore

It will be interesting to see if Helik makes the drop down to League One if Huddersfield are to be relegated.

Breitenreiter - if still in charge - will target an instant return to the second tier if the club fail to beat the drop, but if key components of his current side are to search for higher-level football and leave the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, he will have a mountain to climb trying to assimilate a team to win promotion.