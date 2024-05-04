Highlights Terriers likely to lose key players as relegation looms.

Michał Helik's standout performance earns Player of the Year.

Helik's goal-scoring prowess makes him an attractive target.

Baring a miracle, Huddersfield Town look set to be relegated to League One, and that means that the Terriers are likely to lose a number of players this summer.

The Terriers are 23rd in the Championship table, and to avoid relegation they need to beat promotion-chasing Ipswich Town away from home, racking up a huge score, and hope that Plymouth Argyle lose heavily, and Birmingham City don't beat Norwich City.

The chances of them surviving is incredibly slim, and the majority of people involved at the club have resigned themselves to League One football next season.

Relegation has plenty of implications, both financially and from a playing point of view, and the Terriers will surely have to wave goodbye to a number of players this summer.

There haven't been too many standout players this season, but central defender Michał Helik has certainly impressed this season, and won the club's Player of the Year, going one better after finishing runner-up last season.

Huddersfield Town will struggle to keep hold of Michał Helik

Polish international Michał Helik joined Huddersfield from Barnsley in 2022 after the Oakwell-based side were relegated to League One, and you'd have thought that the defender would look to move on from the John Smith's Stadium this summer.

It's clear from his Barnsley departure two years ago that Helik doesn't want to be playing League One football, and you'd have thought that there would be a number of suitors, both in the Championship and abroad.

Related "I believe" - Pundit urges Kevin Nagle to make Breitenreiter call at Huddersfield Town The German boss is set to take the Terriers down to League One, and the pundit has weighed in on whether he should stay

With just one year left on his deal with Huddersfield, it's unlikely that the Terriers will be able to command a big fee for the player, but they'll still be able to bring in a little bit of money which could be used to reinvest in their squad for next season, and it's better than losing him for free in the summer of 2025.

There's no hiding from the fact that it's been a bitterly disappointing campaign for the club, but Helik has shown his class throughout, and has worn the captain's armband at numerous different points throughout the season.

Had it not been for the big Polish defender, you'd have thought that the Terriers would have been relegated a lot earlier, and surely no-one at the club can begrudge him a big summer move.

There's no doubting that the former Barnsley man is too good for League One, and the chances of him playing for Huddersfield Town next season look slim.

Michał Helik is a deserved winner of the club's Player of the Year award

Not only has Michał Helik been a rock at the back for Huddersfield Town, he's been impressive in front of goal, and he's set to win the club's golden boot award for the 2023/24 season.

Huddersfield Town's top scorers - BBC Sport Player P G A Michał Helik 41 9 0 Delano Burgzorg 33 7 2 Josh Koroma 39 6 2 Jack Rudoni 35 5 3 Sorba Thomas 42 4 9 Accurate as of 2nd May 2024

While scoring goals isn't his primary role, the fact he's popped up with nine goals this season shows just how important he is to the club at both ends of the pitch.

A defender being the club's top scorer shows just how poor their attackers have been this season, but it's another aspect of Helik's game which makes him a very attractive option for clubs this summer.

Perhaps this isn't a coincidence either, with Helik telling The Sun earlier this season that he has worked on his finishing with compatriot Robert Lewandowski.

Helik is certainly a Championship standard defender, and clubs in need of a centre-back should certainly be testing the waters with a move for him this summer, as he's too good for League One.

Huddersfield have been a disappointment this season, but Helik can certainly keep his head held high, just as he did amid Barnsley's relegation two years ago. That's likely to be enough to keep him at an elevated level.