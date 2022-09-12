Michal Helik starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Wigan on Tuesday

It has been an abysmal start to the Championship season for Huddersfield Town, but this midweek represents a chance to turn things around.

An unexpected break last weekend has given Danny Schofield extra time to help his side reset after a poor run of form.

The Terriers have only four points from their opening seven league games.

A clash against newly promoted Wigan Athletic will be a chance to close the gap to the rest of the teams above Schofield’s squad in the table.

Here is how we predict the team will line up to face Leam Richardson’s side on Tuesday night…

The likes of David Kasumu, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson and Lukas Mbete will be unavailable for selection for this midweek affair.

A raft of defensive changes could be on the cards following the team’s recent disappointing result to Blackpool in their previous fixture.

Tom Lees and Jonathan Hogg could be replaced as part of the back three, with Josh Ruffels and Michal Helik possible candidates to step into the side.

The appearance of Ruffels at left wing back would bring Yuta Nakayama into the backline, alongside a debuting Helik and Ollie Turton.

Pat Jones could also come into the side for Kaine Kessler Hayden at right wing back.

Meanwhile, the midfield duo of Jon Russell and Jack Rudoni should retain their places in the starting lineup ahead of a front three of Tino Anjorin, Sorba Thomas and Danny Ward.