Michal Helik sends plea to Huddersfield Town teammates following Hull City win

Huddersfield Town centre-back Michal Helik has publicly called for his team to keep going following their 2-0 victory over Hull City, speaking to his side’s media team following yesterday’s clash.

The Polish defender scored the Terriers’ second goal on the afternoon as they managed to edge close to the safety of 21st place, with Lewie Coyle’s own goal in the first half teeing up the West Yorkshire outfit perfectly to go on and claim a potentially crucial three points.

This was Mark Fotheringham’s first victory with the former Hertha Berlin coach enduring a mixed start to his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, suffering a nightmare start to his reign with a 3-1 away loss against Reading.

Although the Royals’ home form has been exceptional this season, the Terriers’ performance at the Select Car Leasing Stadium was well below par and they were even lucky to get their consolation late on.

They have responded well since then though, securing a 3-3 draw against a strong Luton Town side in midweek before returning to West Yorkshire to claim three points against the Tigers.

Although things are now starting to look up for his side, Helik has urged his teammates not to become complacent with plenty of work still to do in their quest to drag themselves out of the drop zone.

He said: “That’s a good result for us, for the whole team and for me personally as well.

“I think the clean sheet is important and the three points are important, but we need to keep going.”

The Verdict:

There’s still plenty for the Terriers to do and this is why they shouldn’t be getting carried away yet – because their performance against Reading was extremely poor and they won’t want to replicate that again.

One clean sheet can’t paper over defensive cracks either, although they did do well to keep the Tigers at bay and will take plenty of confidence from that going into a very busy set of games.

They do need to be wary that they will face much more difficult opponents this season with Andy Dawson’s men failing to perform well enough on the afternoon.

But they can only beat what’s in front of them and the fact they managed to win a point at Kenilworth Road is promising, especially with Nathan Jones’ side improving their form recently following a slow start to their own season.

The onus is now on them to get themselves out of the drop zone before the World Cup starts – because their squad is strong enough to remain in the division beyond this season.