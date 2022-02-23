Michal Helik sends message to Barnsley supporters after club’s triumph over Hull City

Barnsley defender Michal Helik has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during last night’s clash with Hull City.

The Tykes managed to deliver the perfect response to their recent defeat to Coventry City as they secured all three points at the MKM Stadium yesterday.

Callum Styles opened the scoring for Poya Asbaghi’s side in the 27th minute of this fixture as he fired home after being teed up by Carlton Morris.

Morris then doubled Barnsley’s advantage on the stroke of half-time as he volleyed a superb effort past Hull goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright.

Following the break, Hull missed a great opportunity to get back into the game as Tyler Smith produced a tame effort after latching on to a fine pass from Regan Slater.

Despite having 62% of the ball in this fixture, the Tigers were unable to break down a resilient Barnsley outfit.

Reflecting on his side’s triumph on Instagram, Helik admitted that the club are still fighting to retain a place in the Championship for another season whilst he also praised Barnsley’s fans for the support that they demonstrated in this particular fixture.

The defender posted: “We are still fighting.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Barnsley players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did Daryl Dike score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Barnsley? More Less

“Thanks for your support YouReeeeeds!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michał Helik (@michalhelik)

The Verdict

When you consider that Barnsley would have fallen 12 points adrift of safety if they had suffered a defeat in their clash with Hull due to the fact that Reading managed to beat Birmingham City last night, this was an extremely important victory for the club.

Although they still have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid relegation to the third-tier, the Tykes have shown some signs of promise in recent weeks.

Having helped his side keep clean-sheets in their clashes with Queens Park Rangers and Hull by recording WhoScored match ratings of 7.44 and 7.0 in these fixtures, Helik will be determined to build upon these displays in their upcoming clashes.

Set to face Middlesbrough on Saturday, Barnsley will need the likes of Helik, Mads Andersen and Jordan Williams to be at their very best in this fixture if they are to prevent Chris Wilder’s side from scoring at Oakwell.