Michal Helik reacts amid Barnsley’s alarming start to the season

Barnsley were one of the standout teams of the 2020/21 Championship season and would have been hoping to build on that this year.

Instead, they’ve been drawn into a relegation battle at the other end of the table but defender Michal Helik has told the Yorkshire Post that his side can still ‘perform’ in the Championship.

The 26-year-old has been an ever present in Barnsley’s first-team so far this campaign, featuring in 12 games for the side and battling hard to try and secure a result in each one of them.

So far though, the second tier outfit have struggled to replicate the same kind of form that took them up into the play-off spots last season.

In fact, they haven’t won a league game since their tie against Coventry back in August and it has meant that rather than look up towards the Premier League, they’re now facing the prospect of a demotion back into League One if things carry on.

With four losses in a row and another key game at Middlesbrough coming up in midweek for Barnsley, defender Helik has now spoken out about his team and believes that they do have the quality in their squad to be able to battle out of their current rut and away from relegation. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Helik said: “It’s harder to be confident when you are losing games, but we know we still have good quality in the team and we can perform.

“But we need to perform good to score and not to concede to break that losing way, and I hope with a little bit more confidence that we can get the win.” If they could get a much needed three points over Boro on Wednesday night, then it could be just the boost they need to finally kickstart their season and push out of the bottom three. Lose though and confidence is bound to be at a new low. The next few fixtures will therefore be crucial for the side – but Helik believes they have the capability to start picking up wins. The Verdict Michal Helik himself has looked solid at the back and is one of the bright points in a sorry season for Barnsley so far. After the highs of last year, to be battling at the bottom of the table will be a blow to the entire squad and their fans. They managed to be up amongst the big boys in the last campaign though and even though they have sinee lost some key players and their manager, there is still some of that quality there as the defender said to be able to get some wins. They’ll have to start soon though if they want to avoid falling further behind in the Championship.