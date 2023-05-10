Huddersfield Town's great escape in the Championship this season should be a feature on Netflix in the eyes of centre-back, Michal Helik.

Neil Warnock led Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship, despite picking the side up joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season remaining.

Huddersfield Town's great escape

At the time Warnock arrived back at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield had lost 3-0 to Stoke City and sat 23rd on 28 points - four adrift of safety with 15 games remaining.

The Terriers won only one of Warnock's first five fixtures in-charge, losing three. After defeat at West Brom on March 11th, they were six adrift.

However, they've lost just one of the final 10 fixtures of the season, seeing off the likes of Millwall, Middlesbrough, Watford and Sheffield United on their way to safety.

25 points from a possible 45 has seen them to 18th in the final league standings. Remarkably, after beating Reading FC 2-0 on Monday, they were nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Michal Helik's Netflix plea

Helik has been key to Huddersfield's turnaround under Warnock, proving to be a commanding figure at centre-back alongside Tom Lees.

As he took to Instagram to reflect on the season, the Polish defender wrote: "What a season that was.

"That 'great escape' should be on @netflix."

The club's safety was secured on Thursday night following a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. That meant that Monday's final day meeting with Reading was a dead rubber.

Huddersfield won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Josh Koroma and Joe Hungbo, with the club milking their own 'great escape' with the 1963 film's classic theme tune playing at various intervals on the afternoon.

Neil Warnock to leave Huddersfield

Despite doing a superb job with Huddersfield in this 15 game burst, Warnock will not be staying on as manager at the John Smith's Stadium, despite various requests from the club's fanbase.

Speaking after the win over Sheffield United, Warnock said: "I couldn’t do 10 months of this. I’ll be back in February, the end of February somewhere.

"You’ll all say ‘not again’, and I’ll be there with a full head of hair. I’ll be back somewhere I’m sure because she (Sharon) will get fed up with me being at home.

"The job is done now here for me, I’ve really enjoyed it. I didn’t want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated. I didn’t want to finish on that."