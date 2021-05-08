Michail Antonio sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of Derby County showdown

Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker Michail Antonio has taken to his personal Twitter account to share a message to Owls supporters ahead of the club’s massive game against Derby County.

Antonio played a massive part in helping Sheffield Wednesday get promoted back into the Championship from their last spell in League One during the 2011/12 campaign. He arrived on loan from Reading and chipped in with some important goals in the end-of-season run-in that helped them get over the line and secure a return to the English second tier.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday are facing the very real prospect of being relegated back down to the third tier for the first time since their promotion in 2012. The Owls know they have to secure all three points away at Derby today, and then hope that Rotherham United do not also secure a win away at Cardiff City for them to survive the drop.

The West Ham forward took to his personal Twitter account to issue a message of support to the Owls heading into the game against Derby. He like all concerned with Sheffield Wednesday are desperate for them to find a way to get over the line towards safety in anyway they can do today.

Massive game tomorrow, I’m backing you all the way lads @swfc 🦉 pic.twitter.com/8V7fs3v7LG — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) May 7, 2021

The verdict

This is a message that Sheffield Wednesday fans will love to see ahead of what is such a massive game for the club. Antonio knows how big of a club the Owls are and how they should not be anywhere near the third tier. Having played such a key role in helping get out of League One the last time they were in it he will be personally invested in them trying to stay up now.

The Owls need to share Antonio’s belief that they can survive the drop today and they must go out there and leave everything on the field in their quest to secure all three points at Derby. Should they do that then they will actually have a decent chance of ensuring that they do not return to League One for the first time since that 2011/12 season.

Wednesday fans are going to be facing a horrible day filled with nerves and anxiety, but there should also be some belief that they can get over the line. Antonio’s message should be taken on board by all associated with the club until at least the end of their game against Derby today.