Michael Sollbauer assesses his future at Barnsley if relegation is confirmed

Barnsley defender Michael Sollbauer says he is happy to stay at the club even if they are relegated this season, and insists he would like the campaign to be played to a conclusion despite his side’s current predicament.

Sollbauer joined Barnsley from Tykes manager Gerhard Struber’s former club Wolfsberger back in the January transfer window, and has so far made nine appearances for his new club.

But despite some impressive performances from the Austrian since then, Barnsley currently find themselves bottom of the Championship table, seven points adrift of safety with nine games of the season still to be played at some point.

Even so, Sollbauer says he would still like the season to be completed amidst the uncertainty around when football can finally get back underway, and discussing that particular issue, the defender told Sky Sports Austria: “I think it’s possible, (a suspension) but it’s certainly not the best solution.

“For us, it would perhaps be an advantage, but we want to maintain our class on the pitch. The biggest madness would be if Liverpool couldn’t win the Premier League with that advantage.”

Discussing his own individual future at Barnsley should the club suffer an immediate relegation back to League One at the end of the campaign, it seems Sollbauer would still be willing to remain at Oakwell were that to happen, as he added: “I signed a contract until 2022, and it covers the third division. In the event of Barnsley getting relegated, there are clauses.

“But if we do, there’s no telling what the club would do. What’s certain is I’m very happy about the move to Barnsley.”

The Verdict

Fair play to Sollbauer here.

Given the situation Barnsley find themselves in here, it would arguably have been easy for him to have called for the current campaign to simply be null and void, giving them another crack at the Championship next season.

But while completing the season when possible leaves them more vulnerable to the prospect of relegation to League One, it does at least seem fair in terms of recognising the efforts that players, staff and officials have put in at every club across the country, and indeed the World, over the past few months.

From a personal perspective, Sollbauer’s comments on his own future also ought to be a relief to Barnsley fans here, given he does seem to have impressed since his arrival at Oakwell, and it is good to see that he does appear committed to the club whatever happens between now and the end of the season.