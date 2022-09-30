Michael Smith starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Port Vale on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to back up their recent victory over Wycombe Wanderers by securing a positive result in tomorrow’s showdown with Port Vale.

The Owls moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places last weekend thanks to their triumph over the Chairboys.

An own-goal from Joe Jacobson as well as efforts from Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson sealed a 3-1 win for Darren Moore’s side.

Having witnessed the team’s performance against Wycombe, it will be interesting to see whether Moore opts to make any changes to his starting eleven on Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Wednesday could line up at Adams Park…

Moore is likely to stick with the 3-4-1-2 formation after utilising this system against Wycombe.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale will be hoping to claim his sixth clean-sheet of the season against Vale.

Ben Heneghan is set to be partnered in the heart of defence by Michael Ihiekwe and Reece James.

Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson are expected to feature in the wide roles for Wednesday in this particular fixture.

Bannan meanwhile will be accompanied in the heart of midfield by Will Vaulks who was handed a start last weekend in the absence of George Byers.

Josh Windass is set to occupy a more advanced central role for Wednesday.

Having already provided seven direct goal contributions for the Owls in the third-tier this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Windass adds to this tally on Saturday.

Lee Gregory will feature in a two-striker formation alongside Michael Smith.

Signed by Wednesday in the summer transfer window, Smith has made an encouraging start to life at Hillsborough.

As well as scoring for the club in their EFL Trophy clash with Bradford City last month, the forward has also managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in five league appearances.

Smith helped Wednesday secure victory over Wycombe by setting up Bannan’s goal in the second-half of this fixture.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.02 in League One, the 30-year-old will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Darrell Clarke’s side at Vale Park this weekend.

Think you're a Sheffield Wednesday expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 When did Sheffield Wednesday play their first game at Hillsborough? 1919 1861 1921 1899