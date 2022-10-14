Michael Smith starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Cambridge on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday are right in the thick of a promotion battle at the top of the League One table.

The competition is set to continue this weekend, as the Owls look to close the gap to the two sides currently sitting in the automatic promotion places.

Darren Moore’s side faces an extremely out of form Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

A win could see the team close the gap to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, who are four and five points clear heading into Saturday’s fixtures respectively.

Wednesday earned victory last time out when they beat Cheltenham Town 3-0, and they come into the weekend searching for back to back wins against a side that has suffered three defeats in a row in the league.

Here is how we predict Moore will line up his side to face Cambridge on Saturday afternoon…

It was a convincing 3-0 scoreline last time out for the Owls so expect a limited number of changes, if any, from Moore this weekend.

The League One side did receive a boost this week as Mallik Wilks and George Byers moved closer to making their return to action following injury.

But it is unlikely that they will be thrown straight back into the starting lineup, especially given how well the team performed against Cheltenham.

Quiz: Do Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have these 12 things in common? 1 of 12 Both teams are in the same division Yes No

However, Reece James, Akin Famewo and Dennis Adrenian all remain absent through injury.

Moore has led a tactically flexible Wednesday so far this season, but sticking with the 4-2-2-2 makes the most sense, especially given the team’s strong record away from home so far in this campaign.

Despite bagging a goal last week, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will likely have to sit out on the bench again for the trip to Cambridge, with Michael Smith and Lee Gregory set to lead the line.