Michael Smith starts: The early predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Pompey on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday and boss Darren Moore won’t be playing around this season, with the Owls missing out on League One promotion last time out.

They sealed a play-off spot during the last campaign and were happy to try and bounce straight back up to the Championship but it was Sunderland who stood in their way and stopped the side from getting over the line.

Whilst Sunderland’s play-off campaign went exactly the way that they would have wanted, Wednesday were left disappointed and thinking of a season in the third tier again. Darren Moore then won’t want a repeat and will be gunning for an automatic spot with his club.

Here then, is how the Owls could line up for their first game of the season against Portsmouth.

Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team could look quite different from last season in this first fixture, with four or five potential new signings this transfer window being thrown onto the field.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sheffield Wednesday played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Stadium of Light? Lost 1-0 Lost 2-0 Lost 3-0 Lost 4-0

Goalkeeper David Stockdale is likely to get the nod as their number one and considering how solid he has been for Wycombe in this division, the player being the main shot-stopper is no surprise. In front of him, both Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan could partner the usual centre-back Liam Palmer in the back three at the club.

In midfield, the dependable Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could sit alongside new signing Will Vaulks, who brings plenty of experience of playing in the EFL from his time at Cardiff. On the two flanks, Marvin Johnson may be pushed out onto the left to leave Dom Iorfa, who plays as a right-back, to fill in on that flank as a more forward player.

In attack, the Owls could have a new striker too in Michael Smith. He bagged a double-digit amount of goals for Rotherham in their promotion season last time around and he’ll be hoping to do the same at Hillsborough alongside Lee Gregory, who was solid for the club in the last campaign.