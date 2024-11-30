This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action when they take on Derby County in the Championship at Pride Park on Sunday afternoon.

After being held to a frustrating 1-1 home draw by Cardiff City on Saturday, Wednesday returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night, with Josh Windass' first half penalty and Michael Smith's 82nd-minute strike sealing all three points.

The Owls head into the game against the Rams this weekend sitting 13th in the Championship table, and they are just five points from the play-off places, although that could change by the time they kick off, depending on the outcome of Saturday's fixtures.

Championship table (as it stands 29th November) Team P GD Pts 9 Millwall 16 5 24 10 Norwich City 17 6 22 11 Swansea City 17 1 22 12 Bristol City 17 -1 22 13 Sheffield Wednesday 17 -6 22 14 Stoke City 17 -1 21 15 Derby County 17 -1 20 16 Luton Town 17 -11 18

Wednesday will be without defender Di'Shon Bernard against Derby due to suspension after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in midweek, so they will be forced into a change at the back, and manager Danny Rohl is facing a big decision on who to start up front.

Smith came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the campaign against Hull, and given that he was widely expected to depart in the summer amid interest from Wrexham, his latest contribution continues a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the 33-year-old.

Should Rohl decide to start Smith, he will likely replace Ike Ugbo, who has scored just once in the EFL Cup this season since re-joining the Owls on a permanent basis from Troyes for a reported fee of £2.5 million this summer.

Danny Rohl told to start Michael Smith against Derby County

When asked what changes Rohl should make for the trip to Pride Park, FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna said the German should bring Smith in for Ugbo, although he insisted he would be comfortable with the latter keeping his place.

"In regards to a change I would make at the weekend, the only possible change I would consider, and it would be a definite one, would be to start Michael Smith at the expense of Ike Ugbo," Patrick said.

"The thing is, Ugbo didn't score on Tuesday night, but his all-round game was quite positive, it was certainly his best game for us this season.

"He did come close to scoring a goal, and I do honestly think that he is getting closer.

"However, Smith did come on, and although his all-round game wasn't brilliant in a second half where our performance dropped, he got a vital goal.

"That's going to get his confidence up, and there is an argument that he is scoring more goals, he's our top-scoring striker, so he deserves a chance to start.

"I also think that it will be more of a game for Smith because of his all-round attributes.

"He's got good hold-up play and he's extra strong in the air, so I would possibly make that change.

"There will be some changes forced in other areas of the pitch with Di'Shon Bernard suspended, and Josh Windass might be carrying a slight hamstring injury, so he might be a slight doubt.

"I think Smith does deserve a start on Sunday, but if he doesn't get it and Ugbo starts as the lone striker ahead of him, I would still see the logic in that decision as well."

Michael Smith deserves Sheffield Wednesday start on Sunday

Patrick is right that it was one of Ugbo's better performances against Hull on Tuesday night, but the striker has now not scored in the league for over seven months, and his form is becoming increasingly concerning.

In contrast, while Smith may not necessarily be suited to Rohl's preferred style of play, he frequently makes an impact when coming off the bench, and it will be tough for the Wednesday boss to overlook him after his latest goalscoring exploits.

Rohl revealed in his pre-match press conference that Ugbo is a doubt for the game against Derby, so the decision may be taken out of his hands, but even if he is available, he should still be dropped to the bench in favour of Smith.