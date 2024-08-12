Highlights Wrexham in talks with Sheffield Wednesday for striker Michael Smith, offers exciting prospect for League One.

Smith's influence on Sheffield's final third could remain key for the side's future success under Danny Rohl.

Future for Smith at Sheffield Wednesday may hinge on the pulling power of Wrexham and the offer on the table.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham are said to be in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over a move for 32-year-old striker Michael Smith.

That’s according to the latest report from Football Insider, which claims that the Red Dragons are eying up the frontman to add to their attacking options as they look to adapt to life in League One.

The former Rotherham United man started just eleven times for the Owls in the previous campaign, with 20 more appearances coming from the bench, with Danny Rohl utilising him as a target man when chasing a game more often than not.

Having notched 17 times the last time he played in the third tier, the Welsh outfit would have a prospect on their hands if they were to lure the frontman across the border this summer, but FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna believes his club should be considering keeping Smith on the books past August.

Michael Smith could play part in Danny Rohl, Sheffield Wednesday revolution despite Wrexham interest

Despite only registering four goals in the previous campaign, Smith’s influence on the side was more than just his strike rate last season, with his presence in the final third helping his side rescue points when they were chasing games.

With his physicality in the penalty area causing plenty of mayhem for opposing defences, the attacker will have played his part in helping Rohl mastermind the turnaround at Hillsborough that saw the side maintain their status as a Championship side.

Having had the summer to work with his squad, big things are expected of Wednesday in the year ahead, and McKenna believes being part of that could tempt Smith into staying with the club, despite the advances of the League One new boys.

“If he did go to League One and was playing regularly, I think he would be hitting 20 goals,” McKenna said.

“He proved with us in League One that he was a very capable striker at that level and if he gets regular game time with Wrexham - who should be challenging at the top of the division - it could be another chance to show what he can do at that level.

“I think at 32 it’s good to get the chance of regular football again, so he might want to think about that, and think about where the future lies with Wrexham, and whether he thinks he will be going on to the Championship with them.

“Whether he is happy to remain at Wednesday and be the bench option, I think his body language against Plymouth was hinting that he is still a happy man at Hillsborough, and he would love to be part of what Danny Rohl is creating.

Michael Smith's time at Sheffield Wednesday - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2022/23 League One 49 20 8 2023/24 Championship 34 4 0

“If he stays with us he won’t get the game time and won’t get as many goals, but what is being done here at Hillsborough is a lot more special than what could ever be done at Wrexham, and I think that he knows he would love to be part of that.”

Michael Smith, Plymouth Argyle performance is proof he could still have Sheffield Wednesday future

As has so often been the case in the recent past, Smith started Wednesday’s Championship curtain-raiser against Plymouth Argyle on the bench, with Jamal Lowe handed his debut in front of a packed out Hillsborough.

With the Owls already holding a 3-0 advantage, the big man was thrown on for the last eight minutes of the game, and still managed to make an impact, as he noted the final goal in the 4-0 victory, to send his side to the top of the division after match day one.

That brief cameo would have served as a reminder to the home fans that the 32-year-old can do a job for the side, despite their new approach under Rohl, and Sunday’s showing has had McKenna rethinking his position on the striker’s future at the club.

The Wednesday fan continued: “I think the game against Plymouth has changed my opinion on him, if he was going out there to prove to fans that he is still a useful option from the bench he did just that.

“He got very involved in the game from the bench and got the fourth goal, and it’s a reminder that although the football was wonderful to watch with the fluidity and Jamal Lowe being a different type of striker, the one criticism would be that people weren’t always getting on the end of crosses.

“Although Smith isn’t as mobile as other strikers, he could get on the end of a cross and put the ball in the net, and although this game was 4-0, not every game is going to be like that.

“Some weeks we’re going to be desperately trying to claw back points, and last season he got two old-school headers against Norwich to make it 2-2.”

Wrexham pulling power could determine Michael Smith fate

Wrexham are absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to attacking options for the season ahead, with plenty of firepower in their ranks ahead as it stands.

With the likes of Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin and Jack Marriott on the books, the Red Dragons have plenty of goals at their disposal, while Steven Fletcher will also add to their tally throughout the campaign.

With the Hollywood feel around the Racecourse, the Welsh side have quite the lure to plenty of Football League stars as it stands, and McKenna believes that could be the make-or-break factor in where Smith’s future lies during the transfer window.

He concluded: “The final consideration would be how much Wrexham are offering.

“If it was a reasonable amount of money, it may be wise for the club to cash in at this opportunity, because Wrexham may be the only club willing to pay a fee for him at this time.

“But if Michael Smith was to stay on at the club this season as a bench option, I would certainly be all for that.”