Michael Smith reveals the key role that Darren Moore played in his switch to Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Smith has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore persuaded him to make the switch to Hillsborough by insisting that the club will be looking to win the League One title during the 2022/23 campaign.

Whereas Smith has won promotion during his career, he has yet to be part of a squad who have been crowned league champions.

Rotherham United were seemingly on course to finish top of the third-tier standings last season after making a positive start to the term.

However, the Millers were eventually forced to settle for second place as Wigan Athletic finished above them.

Instead of opting to sign a new deal with Rotherham who are set to participate in the Championship next season, Smith joined Wednesday on a free transfer last month.

Having signed a three-year deal with the Owls, the forward will be keen to establish himself as a key player during the opening stages of the new campaign.

Making reference to his decision to join Wednesday, Smith has admitted that Moore convinced him to become a part of the club’s project for the future.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Smith said: “Until they (Rotherham fans) have been in my position, it is hard to explain.

“It was for the family and footballing terms to join a project that the manager here sold to me.

“Obviously, to play at Hillsborough every week – I have played there as an away team – and to experience that kind of atmosphere every other week was something that really intrigued us and I wanted to be part of so there is that side of it as well.

“It wasn’t just for the opportunity for my family; it was to try and do something with this football club and win promotion.”

25 quiz questions about Sheffield Wednesday managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 When did Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as their manager? 2018 2019 2020 2021

Smith later added: “He [Moore] doesn’t just want to get promoted, he wants to go and win the league.

“It is something I have never managed to do before.

“We spoke about that first and doing it in front of these fans and it would be something special.”

The Verdict

For Wednesday’s sake, they will be hoping that Smith’s arrival will bolster their chances of sealing a return to the Championship.

The Owls suffered defeat in the play-offs to Sunderland last season and will be determined to improve their consistency over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Providing that Smith is able to maintain his fitness during the new term, there is every chance that he could help the Owls achieve their goal of winning the league title as he set this division alight last season with his attacking displays.

As well as providing six assists for his team-mates last season in the third-tier, Smith also managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions in 45 appearances.