Michael Smith makes honest Sheffield Wednesday claim as Burton Albion clash looms

Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith has admitted that he believes that the team will start to click if they replicate what they are producing on the training ground in their upcoming league fixtures.

The Owls have managed to show glimpses of promise during the current campaign under the guidance of Darren Moore.

Whereas Wednesday’s progress in this division has been hindered by defeats to Peterborough United and Barnsley, they have still managed to accumulate a respectable total of 17 points from their opening nine league games.

Smith rescued a point for the Owls at Hillsborough last Saturday by netting a late equaliser in their showdown with Ipswich Town.

Wednesday are set to take on Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy tomorrow evening before making their return to league action at the weekend with a meeting with Wycombe Wanderers.

Given that Portsmouth, who occupy the second automatic promotion spot, are not set to play again in the third-tier until the start of October, the Owls will move to within a point of Danny Cowley’s side if they defeat the Chairboys.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about how the Owls could improve their performances, Smith said: “Just keep working hard on the training ground and put into practice what the manager wants on a Saturday.

“Training’s been unbelievable since I’ve been in the building with the quality of lads in the changing room.

“We showed it the other night in a tricky game against Morecambe that could have been a banana skin.

“Even on Saturday we showed glimpses of what quality we do have and hopefully it’ll all click in the end and we can climb up the league table.”

Think you're a Sheffield Wednesday expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 When did Sheffield Wednesday play their first game at Hillsborough? 1919 1861 1921 1899

The Verdict

Smith makes a valid point as Wednesday could go on to achieve a great deal of success if they manage to utilise what they have prepared in training in their upcoming league games.

Having scored in back-to-back games for the Owls, the forward will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into his side’s clashes with Burton and Wycombe.

A key figure in Rotherham United’s successful push for promotion last season, Smith will be desperate to replicate this particular feat at Hillsborough in 2023.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency, there is no reason why the forward cannot go on to find the back of the net on a regular basis over the course of the coming months.