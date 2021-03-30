Michael Smith makes admission over Rotherham United survival hopes

Rotherham United striker Michael Smith has claimed that his side can still stay up during an interview with the Star, as the Millers embark on their survival mission in the Championship.

Paul Warne’s side currently occupy 22nd place in the league standings but do have the bonus of having four games in hand on their nearest rivals Birmingham City, a factor which could prove pivotal to their hopes of preserving their second tier status.

With the international break out of the way, the Yorkshire club can now focus on their season run in, with games against the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham offering realistic chances for Warne’s men to pick up some vital wins.

Speaking ahead of a run of 12 games in six weeks, Smith was quick to emphasise that he believes his side can beat the drop:

“I think we’ve got more than enough in that dressing room to stay up. We’ve given every team in the division a game.

The ultimate Rotherham United shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 When did Rotherham introduce shirt sponsors? 1980 1982 1984 1986

“We’ve given ourselves a real chance of survival. We’re quietly confident.”

Next up for the Millers in the league is a trip to South London on Friday to take on a Millwall side who arguably have nothing to play for aside from pride as their play-off hopes have faded over the last few weeks.

The Verdict

I can completely understand why Smith and his teammates are feeling so confident about their situation, the four games in hand that they have on their rivals means that it is very much down to them to secure safety.

Having watched the Millers on numerous occasions this term, I have to agree that they can give any side a game on their day, with their performance against Everton in this season’s FA Cup really showing their true potential.

They certainly pose more of a threat up top in comparison to many of the teams around them and I think that could prove to be the difference going forwards.

Getting the most out of Smith and Freddie Ladapo could hold the key to Championship safety and the duo have already shown that they can deal the killer blow when required this term.