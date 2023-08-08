Derby County lost their talisman in the form of David McGoldrick over the summer to his boyhood club Notts County, and their lack of fire-power showed on the opening day of the 2023-24 League One season against Wigan Athletic.

The Rams were downed 2-1 by the Latics at Pride Park, with the County goal on the day coming from Craig Forsyth, who was utilised at left wing-back instead of in a back three despite Callum Elder being available.

Neither of Derby's starting attackers in James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing got on the scoresheet, with Conor Washington coming off the bench as well to not find the back of the net either.

It has been a tough summer for Derby manager Paul Warne when it comes to getting new strikers through the door, with veterans Jordan Rhodes and Billy Sharp both being linked with a move to County.

But a new name emerged on their radar last week in the form of Sheffield Wednesday hitman Michael Smith, who Warne of course has worked with closely in the past at Rotherham United.

Derby's interest in Smith was first reported by The Mirror's James Nursey on Thursday night, who claimed that the towering target man was Warne's top target despite interest in bringing Martyn Waghorn back to the club - a deal which has now been confirmed.

Smith was a success for Warne when they worked together at the Millers before he turned his back on them to join the Owls, and he helped fire them back to the Championship with 18 League One goals last season.

With Smith not coming off the bench though in their opening match of the season against Southampton and new head coach Xisco Munoz adopting a lone striker formation, there has been some doubts that he has a long-term future at Hillsborough - and Derby have been keen to test their resolve.

What have Sheffield Wednesday said to Derby County's offer for Michael Smith?

It was reported by the Sheffield Star last week that Derby had put a loan bid on the table for Smith, who doesn't seem to be guaranteed first-team football with Wednesday this season.

However, the Owls hierarchy have come back to the table and responded to County's offer - and it's no deal.

Per The Star, Wednesday turned down Derby's loan approach as Smith is believed to be in Xisco's plans for 2023-24, but whether their resolve could be further tested if a permanent offer comes to the table remains to be seen.

What has Xisco Munoz said on Michael Smith's situation?

When quizzed on if Smith could depart Wednesday for Pride Park before the transfer window closes, Munoz did not exactly shut it down completely but is more focused on adding players to his small squad than getting rid of any at this current moment.

"I don't know anything about this link. Right now I'm preferring to speak about the players who could be coming in, not out," Xisco told YorkshireLive after his side were defeated by Southampton.

"If you start thinking about going out then you give me problems! I need players in."

"With the team we have, everybody is here and after we will see.

"But the most important thing is to give me names to maybe come in and not this other kind of news! This would be a problem."