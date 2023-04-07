Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Michael Smith missed today's clash with Oxford United due to a thigh strain and is facing a battle to bit fit for Monday's meeting with Accrington Stanley.

The forward was a notable absentee from the Owls' match-day squad for their trip to the Kassam Stadium.

In the absence of Smith, Moore opted to utilise Mallik Wilks alongside Lee Gregory in a two-striker formation.

Wednesday were unable to get back to winning ways in this particular fixture as Oxford rescued a point in the second-half.

Barry Bannan opened the scoring for the Owls in spectacular style in the 35th minute as he curled an effort into the left corner of the goal from outside the area.

Bannan nearly carved out a second goal for Wednesday following the break as his cross was headed towards the goal by Mallik Wilks.

A fine stop from goalkeeper Simon Eastwood prevented this effort from finding the back of the net.

Oxford levelled proceedings after being awarded a controversial penalty.

Akin Famewo was adjudged to have fouled Marcus Browne in the area by the referee.

Cameron Brannagan stepped up to convert the spot-kick for Oxford.

As a result of this draw, Wednesday slipped to third in the League One standings as promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town both claimed victories.

What did Darren Moore say about Michael Smith's injury?

Following his side's meeting with Oxford, Moore shared an update on Smith.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about Smith, the Owls boss said: "Picked up a strain in his thigh.

"We'll have to assess him.

"It was a blow to lose him.

"50-50 for Accrington."

Will Smith be able to help Wednesday get back on track in their promotion push when he returns?

The Owls will be hoping that Smith is able to overcome his thigh injury relatively quickly as they are set to play five more games between now and the end of April.

Having lost ground in the race for a top-two finish, Wednesday simply have to embark on a winning run in order to have a chance of overtaking Plymouth or Ipswich in the table at what is a crucial stage of the season.

When Smith is fit enough to feature again, he will be confident in his ability to make a difference for the Owls as he has produced a host of effective attacking performances this season.

As well as scoring 11 goals at this level in a Wednesday shirt, the 31-year-old has also provided six assists for his team-mates in the 34 matches that he has participated in.