Michael Smith in 4th – Ranked: Sheffield Wednesday’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Sheffield Wednesday are having themselves a decent season so far.

Firmly in the race for automatic promotion as we approach the half-way stage of the season in League One, Darren Moore’s side look set for a potentially exciting second half of the campaign.

The Owls are also into the third round of the FA Cup after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town.

Putting this season’s fine form aside for the moment, though, we thought we’d take a look at the most valuable players currently on the books at Hillsborough.

Here are the top five, from fifth most valuable to the first, as per Transfermarkt valuations.

5 – Mallik Wilks

In as the fifth most valuable player currently at Sheffield Wednesday, and just pipping Barry Bannan is attacker Mallik Wilks.

Wilks joined the Owls from Championship side Hull City this past summer.

So far, the 23-year-old has made 13 club appearances, scoring twice and assisting on three occasions.

4 – Michael Smith

In at number four comes another summer arrival, this time centre-forward Michael Smith.

Smith shocked many by departing Rotherham following their promotion to the Championship and deciding to drop back down to the third tier with Wednesday.

So far this season, Smith has seven goals for the club in all competitions, but no doubt there will be plenty more to come as the season progresses.

3 – Callum Paterson

Another centre-forward comes in at third, Sheffield Wednesday’s number 13, Callum Patterson.

This one may surprise people given the 28-year-old has been forced to play a bit part role so far this season.

Indeed, he has made just four league starts for the club this campaign, a sharp contrast when comparing those numbers to last season.

2 – Mark McGuinness

Young loanee Mark McGuinness is the second most valuable player within the current Sheffield Wednesday squad using Transfermarkt valuations.

Currently on loan from Cardiff, his signing felt like somewhat of a coup for the Owls in the summer given his Championship experience last season.

17 appearances for the Owls have followed so far, since that loan move was completed.

1 – Will Vaulks

Last but not least, central midfielder Will Vaulks is said to be the most valuable player currently on the books at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 29-year-old signed for the Owls this summer in what was an eye-catching move from the Championship down to League One.

So far this season he has appeared 22 times for the Owls, although, he has been in and out of the starting line up at times.