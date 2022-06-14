Michael Smith from Rotherham United to Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Sheffield Wednesday had a fairly successful season this year finishing the year sat fourth in the league.

However, failing to beat Sunderland over two legs in the play-off semi-finals, means the Owls will now face a second season in League One.

Darren Moore will be keen to get his recruitment right this summer in the hope that his side can go one step further and gain promotion next season.

The Star recently reported that Wednesday were keen to add to their attacking efforts with Michael Smith from Rotherham United.

What do we know so far?

As per The Star’s report, the 30-year-old is on Darren Moore’s radar after he scored 18 League One goals last season.

The boss is keen to add to his attacking options ahead of the new season and given Smith has been a core part of a side that gained promotion to the Championship this season, it’s no surprise that the Owls are targeting the player with the hope he would be able to replicate his efforts next season too.

An offer has been made for the player with the forward currently considering his options but Paul Warne has admitted it is ‘substantial’.

Is it likely to happen?

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has admitted it looks increasingly unlikely that his player with stay put with the Millers therefore meaning there is a sizeable chance he could sign for Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward is out of contract with Rotherham this summer and despite being offered a new contract by the club, the Owls have clearly put forward a very convincing offer themselves.

It is a bit of a weird one considering Rotherham just made it to the Championship and at 30-years-old, it could be Smith’s last opportunity to play in that division.

However, as it stands, it looks as though Wednesday may have convinced the player that a move is his best option.