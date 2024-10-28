Michael Smith has attracted interest away from Hillsborough in recent times, but the Sheffield Wednesday striker has come into his own this term.

That comes despite only playing a bit-part role at times, with Smith playing just 491 minutes this season across all competitions, but that hasn't stopped him from clocking up six goal contributions.

His most recent was perhaps the best of the lot as he swept into the top corner from 25 yards away at Portsmouth on Friday night to earn the Owls all three points.

His performances this season have helped Sheffield Wednesday occupy a comfortable mid-table position, and while many expected them to be looking up rather than down this season under Danny Rohl.

But the fact they remain as many points clear of the drop zone as they do away from the play-offs (four) suggests that their season remains on a knife edge.

Keeping hold of Smith will certainly help their aspirations of climbing the table, and fortunately for Wednesday, thier towering striker seems happy to stay in South Yorkshire despite playing a reduced role.

Rohl is keen to keep hold of Smith

After netting the winner against Portsmouth - one of his old sides - Smith touched briefly on his future at the club, which he says for now remains with Wednesday.

With his contract up at the end of the season, Smith will soon have to decide once and for all where his future lies, but for now he's just focused on the on-field side of the game as he told the Sheffield Star.

"“I’m a Sheffield Wednesday player and I give my all for the club, that’s it" said Smith.

"I’ve had conversations with the manager and at this moment in time he still wants me here and he wants me to be a Sheffield Wednesday player. Hopefully that will continue.”

The 33-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career, and although he knows his chances are likely to be limited in what could be his last season at Hillsborough, he's happy to take whatever chances come his way.

"I always like to think whenever I get a chance, whether that is off the bench or starting, I try to make some sort of impact and influence the game.

"Obviously against Burnley and things like that we’ve missed chances, myself included, and that has been a bit frustrating but thankfully I’ve managed to take that chance tonight.”

Smith will soon be a Sheffield Wednesday centurion

Closing in on a century of Owls appearances, it's fair to say Smith can look back on his time at Hillsborough so far fondly.

Currently sat on 96 Wednesday appearances, Smith could reach that milestone in November, and will feel that as one of their leading goal contributors this season, he should get the opportunity to make that landmark appearance sooner rather than later.

Michael Smith's 24/25 league stats (Fotmob) Goals 2 Assists 2 Chances created 6 Aerial duels won 28 Duels won 32

Smith has posted some respectable numbers so far in his Wednesday career, with 26 goals from his 96 appearances to date.

But with his vast experience in the game, he'll know that if he's to earn himself a new deal at Hillsborough then he'll likely have to string some impressive form together between now and the end of the season to prove to Rohl that age is merely a number.