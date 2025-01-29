Lincoln City head coach Michael Skubala has made an observation about January signing James Collins that will excite Imps fans.

The 34-year-old signed from Derby County of the Sky Bet Championship, and made an instant impact at his new club. He netted off the bench as Lincoln notched up a 5-1 win against rivals Peterborough United.

He followed that up by going close to a second goal in as many games. He skied an effort from the edge of the six-yard box as a flick on from young strike-partner Freddie Draper found him in the second-half against Blackpool in last night's 2-0 defeat.

Moments later he forced a fine save out of the Tangerines’ goalkeeper before having a goal disallowed for offside.

The former Republic of Ireland international was visibly furious with the linesman, who had raised his flag immediately, while Skubala said he thought the goal should have stood when speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire after the game.

Lincoln City’s new recruit settling in well

Skubala spoke to Football League World after his side’s defeat to Blackpool, and was asked about Collins’ impact after making the move to Lincolnshire earlier in the month.

James Collins record in the EFL by division (source: Transfermarkt) League Appearances Goals Assists Championship 131 27 6 League One 194 71 10 League Two 236 90 27

The Imps boss said: “He’s fantastic, he’s been training really well. We’ve just been managing his minutes in terms of getting him on, but he probably got on earlier than he wanted to physically [tonight vs Blackpool].

“But, he can cope. He’s ready to go now, and I thought second-half he looked good. He landed on things, he probably just didn’t get his goal you know he can.”

Making a prediction that will truly excite Lincoln fans, Skubala concluded: “You know when the ball gets in there and he’s in and around that you just think he’s going to score.”

The striker was brought on in the first-half, after Ben House went off injured with what was later confirmed to be a dead leg.

Skubala said that the experience of their new man was clear to see straight off the bat, commenting on the strong first impression he has made at the Imps.

James Collins was the missing ingredient for the Imps

Collins was arguably the missing ingredient for Lincoln, adding much needed experience to a youthful front-line.

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Cadamarteri has shown his quality this season, but alongside Jovon Makama and the aforementioned Draper, experience was lacking.

Ben House has been in and out with injury, while Tyler Walker has remained on the sidelines near constantly after suffering yet another setback in the summer.

Collins has over 200 senior career goals to his name, multiple promotions, and a smattering of international caps. He has added a desperately needed know-how to Lincoln’s strike-force.

The fact that he has hit the ground running on the field has been a real bonus too. Scoring a debut goal will have given him a boost, before another influential performance against Steve Bruce’s Blackpool.

Skubala’s observation that Collins looks like scoring is a positive one for the Imps faithful, who have been forced to watch their strikers struggle in front of goal for much of the current season.

He has offered a spark to Lincoln’s attack that has not been felt since then-Luton Town loanee Joe Taylor exited the club at the end of his six-month spell in the summer of last year.

The Imps head coach is clearly happy with the impression Collins has made, and will surely be hoping for more of the same as Lincoln look to keep themselves in the play-off picture while the race hots up towards the end of the campaign.