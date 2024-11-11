This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City are considering a move to hire current Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala as a replacement for Mark Robins, who the Sky Blues sacked last week following a home defeat to Derby County.

According to Mail Sport journalist Tom Collomosse, Skubala is in the frame for the Sky Blues vacancy, alongside former Chelsea, Everton and Derby boss Frank Lampard, and current Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace.

Perhaps, it is no wonder that a Championship side are interested in the services of Skubala, as his current Imps side sit fifth in League One, and could be on course for a play-off place.

League One standings as of 11/11 Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe 14 16 32 2 Birmingham 13 12 30 3 Wrexham 14 12 28 4 Barnsley 14 5 25 5 Lincoln 14 4 25 6 Stockport 15 8 24

Football League World asked our Imps fan pundit, Gary Hutchinson, whether his club's boss had done enough to warrant a step up to the Championship, and whether he'd want to leave Sincil Bank for the Sky Blues job.

Gary said: "Michael Skubala is such an easy pick for links to a Championship side.

"He's doing well with us, we're playing decent enough football, we're getting the results, we're turning a few heads, we're fighting well above our budget.

"We're something like 10 places above where we should be in terms of budget, so he's obviously going to be linked (to other jobs).

"And, has he done enough to warrant a step up to the Championship and a club like Coventry?

"Well, the way things are going, Coventry could well be a League One side next season, would it really be such a huge step up?

"I'm not so sure.

"Can Michael Skubala manage in the Championship?

"The answer is yes, he absolutely could, and knowing Michael Skubala, I wouldn't think that this sort of speculation will particularly cross his table.

"He's kind of very process-orientated, he's very achievement-driven.

"I get the impression that he's probably at Lincoln City for a little bit longer than it takes one Championship club to turn its head.

"Just trying to understand the person, he's not your typical football manager as such, he's very down to earth, very, very grounded, enjoys working with his players.

"It feels like he wants to build a dynasty, and probably has looked at, and probably understands the mistakes that many, many managers have made in the past in stepping up to the Championship too early, and finding themselves out of work.

"You can list those managers, all the way through time, can't you?

"There was Paul Hurst, who obviously went to Ipswich, and it failed, Danny Cowley, with the greatest of respect, to Huddersfield and it failed.

"Nathan Jones has never managed it, when he's stepped up he's always struggled and ended up going back to Luton, albeit he's at Charlton now.

"You can look way back when at the likes of Keith Hill and Steven Schumacher, so many managers that have been the next big thing in League One have stepped up, and it's gone very badly wrong.

"Michael Skubala doesn't strike me as the sort of person that will be making hasty decisions quickly, and I think if he does step up it will be, dare I say, incurring a wrath of Coventry City fans, in a far better place off the field than Coventry City are at the minute."

Skubala should not want to leave Imps yet

As alluded to by Gary, Skubala has got a great project going with the Imps, and could well guide his club to a play-off spot at the end of the campaign, and even take them all the way to the Championship.

But making a move to the second tier does not seem like the right option for the 42-year-old just yet, as he has an exciting opportunity to guide a club who were in the National League just seven years ago, up to the Championship.

Furthermore, the Sky Blues job would be one which brings a great deal of pressure with it, following the recent sacking of Robins, who led the club to two promotions, a Championship play-off final, and an FA Cup semi-final.

As good as Skubala is, perhaps he is not ready for that kind of environment, while the Imps are providing him with the perfect platform to display his astute managerial skills.